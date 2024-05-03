 India reacts to US campus protests: ‘In every democracy, there has to be...’ | World News - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
India reacts to US campus protests: ‘In every democracy, there has to be...’

PTI |
May 03, 2024 07:11 AM IST

Hundreds of students were arrested by the US authorities with an aim to quell the protests.

As leading universities across the US continue to witness protests against Israeli military action in Gaza, India on Thursday said there has to be a right balance between freedom of expression, sense of responsibility and public safety in every democracy.

Police make an arrest as they face-off with pro-Palestinian students after destroying part of the encampment barricade on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).(AFP)
Police make an arrest as they face-off with pro-Palestinian students after destroying part of the encampment barricade on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).(AFP)

"We have seen reports on the matter and have been following related events. In every democracy, there has to be the right balance between freedom of expression, sense of responsibility and public safety and order," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"Democracies in particular should display this understanding in regard to other fellow democracies. Afterall, we are all judged by what we do at home and not what we say abroad," he said replying to a question.

Jaiswal said neither the Indian embassy in Washington nor any Indian consulate in the US has been approached by Indian students or their family seeking assistance regarding any disciplinary action for participation in protests in the universities.

"We expect all our citizens at home and abroad to respect local laws and regulations," he said.

