India rubbishes reports about influencing Sri Lankan presidential elections
Dismissing reports that New Delhi sought to influence the presidential election process in Sri Lanka, India on Wednesday reiterated its stand of backing for the stability and economic recovery of the island nation after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as their new president.
Wickremesinghe, who has served as prime minister six times, was elected to the post by Sri Lankan parliamentarians, defeating his main rival Dullus Alahapperuma by 134 votes to 82. Massive public protests spurred by the country’s worst economic crisis forced former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee Sri Lanka and resign last week.
In a set of tweets, the Indian high commission in Colombo noted that Wickremesinghe was elected president by Sri Lanka’s Parliament “in exercise of the provisions of the Sri Lankan Constitution”.
“As a close friend and neighbour of Sri Lanka and a fellow democracy, we will continue to be supportive of the quest of the people of Sri Lanka for stability and economic recovery, through democratic means and values, established democratic institutions and constitutional framework,” the mission added.
This was in line with India’s position over the past few weeks of squarely throwing its weight behind the Sri Lankan people, while distancing itself from political parties.
“We have seen baseless and purely speculative media reports about efforts at [the] political level from India to influence political leaders in Sri Lanka regarding elections in the Sri Lankan Parliament to the post of the President of Sri Lanka,” the Indian high commission said in another set of tweets.
“We categorically deny these media reports as completely false. They are clearly a figment of someone’s imagination,” the mission said.
Also Read:Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka President
The high commission reiterated that India supports the realisation of aspirations of the people of Sri Lanka in line with democratic means and constitutional provisions, and said New Delhi “doesn’t interfere in internal affairs and democratic processes of another country”.
Since the economic crisis worsened at the beginning of this year, India has provided Sri Lanka with economic assistance worth $3.8 billion, including lines of credit for emergency purchases of food, fuel, medicines and fertilisers, a currency swap and deferral of payments to the Asian Clearing Union. The Indian leadership has said it will support Sri Lanka’s efforts to get financial assistance from multilateral bodies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
On Tuesday, Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar said the “big lessons” to be drawn from Sri Lanka’s economic crisis were the need for fiscal prudence and good governance. He said Sri Lanka is facing a “very severe crisis” and the situation, in terms of the political and financial consequences, was unprecedented.
“It is a very close neighbour and so naturally [there is a] level of concern and worry that there would be a spillover to India,” Jaishankar told reporters following a meeting convened by the government to brief all political parties about the situation in Sri Lanka.
-
Erdogan leaves Putin waiting, fidgeting, arrives late at Tehran meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin was left waiting and fidgeting for nearly 50 seconds by his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan ahead of an official meeting in Tehran on Tuesday. The meeting in Iran was Putin's first with a NATO alliance leader since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. In 2020, in Moscow, Erdogan was left waiting for about two minutes by the Russian leader ahead of their scheduled meeting.
-
Peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Russia's foreign minister
Russia said Wednesday that holding peace talks with Ukraine made no sense "in the current situation" as Moscow presses ahead with its offensive iKyivry. Talks between Russia and Ukraine largely ground to a halt in mid-April, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. Russia's top diplomat also said that Moscow's military aims in Ukraine were no longer focused "only" on the country's east, adding that supplies of Western weapons had changed the Kremlin's calculus.
-
Protests outside presidential office after Ranil Wickremesinghe elected
A large number of protesters gathered outside the secretariat in Sri Lanka's Colombo Wednesday as lawmakers chose Ranil Wickremesinghe to succeed as president Rajabaya Gotapaksa - who fled the island nation as it grapples with its worst economic crisis. Read: 'If India, Sri Lanka comparison misinformed, then why...': Owaisi's jab after all-party meetDisheartened protesters told Reuters they see the 'same values, corruption and oppression in Ranil as seen in Gotabaya Rajapaksa'.
-
UN slams killings, human rights abuses under Afghanistan's Taliban
Hundreds of people have been killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban overran the country nearly a year ago, even though security on the whole has improved since then, the United Nations said in a report Wednesday. In its report, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan also highlighted the poor situation of women and girls since the Taliban takeover and how they have been stripped of many of their human rights under Afghanistan's current rulers.
-
Indian passport gives visa free access to 60 countries. List here
India has ranked 87th on the Henley Passport Index – a global passport rankings chart that uses data from the International Air Transport Authority to rank 'strongest' and 'weakest' among 199 passports. India's passport provides visa-free access to 60 nations. India fell two places in the third quarter but rose three from the corresponding period last year. India ranked 90th in Q3 and Q4 in 2021. Full list of countries India has visa-free access to:
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics