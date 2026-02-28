Indian Embassy in Israel advises citizens to register to ensure swift assistance

"Indian nationals residing in Israel who have not yet registered with the Embassy are requested to kindly do so using the link below: https://indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_nationa," said a post by the mission on its official X handle.

More than 40,000 Indian nationals currently live and work in Israel.

To ensure the safety of Indian nationals residing in Israel, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Saturday advised all its citizens to register with it immediately to facilitate swift assistance after the country launched a joint attack with the US against Iran.

"Registration will enable the Embassy to contact you promptly and provide necessary updates and assistance during the developing situation," it said.

Earlier on Saturday, the embassy advised its nationals in Israel to "exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant" and "avoid all unnecessary travel" in view of the prevailing situation.

In its advisory, India said, "In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times."

"Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command," the post on X said.

"All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work," it said.

"Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly," it added.

The Indian mission also posted an emergency 24x7 helpline that nationals could reach out to in case of any emergency - Telephone: 972-54-7520711; E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

"The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary," it added.

Israel declared "an immediate state of emergency across the country" as it launched a "preemptive attack" on Iran Saturday morning.

"The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Home Front Command warned civilians to stay close to bomb shelters as sirens sounded across the country.

A message from the Home Front command said that "due to the security situation," civilians should ensure they know what the optimal protected shelter near them is and avoid non-essential travel.