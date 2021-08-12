Indian embassy in Kabul says citizens not following advisories after 3 engineers rescued

Three Indian engineers were rescued by air recently from an area not under the control of the Afghan government forces, the Indian embassy in Kabul said on Thursday. Citing the emergency air rescue operation at a Dam project site, the embassy warned that Indian nationals are not following its security advisories and continue to put themselves in mortal danger.

"A recent case that required emergency air rescue of three Indian engineers who remained at a dam project site, in an area not under the control of government forces, has brought to light that Indian nationals receiving this embassy's advisories are not heeding its advice and continue to put themselves in mortal danger," the embassy said in a fresh advisory.

The Indian embassy in Kabul had issued three separate advisories on June 29, July 24 and August 10 over the evolving situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban continues its offensive against government forces and civilians. It stated that the previous advisories remain valid, requesting all Indian nationals to strictly adhere to the measures advocated.

"Embassy of India Kabul once again underscores the need for all Indian nationals to fully adhere to steps in the security advisories provided from time to time," the new advisory said.

In an apparent reference to the killing of Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar, the embassy also highlighted the additional security risks that entail Indian journalists.

“It is therefore advised that members of the Indian media should take additional security measures for their stay and movements inside Afghanistan including tying up of interviews and planned coverage before arrival in Afghanistan, as well as identifying well-established security logistic firms who can make necessary security arrangements for stay and movement of the journalists,” the advisory said.

On Tuesday, India requested its citizens in and around Mazar-e-Sharif to board a special flight leaving for New Delhi as the Taliban advanced to seize the fourth largest Afghan city. It had also advised all Indian citizens in Afghanistan to make immediate travel arrangements to return home before commercial air services are discontinued.