IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Indian minister’s remarks on transgressing LAC ‘unwitting confession’: China
A file picture of India’s Border Roads Organisation carrying out snow clearance to keep strategic roads and passes open for movement of troops, at Line of Actual Control. (ANI file)
A file picture of India’s Border Roads Organisation carrying out snow clearance to keep strategic roads and passes open for movement of troops, at Line of Actual Control. (ANI file)
world news

Indian minister’s remarks on transgressing LAC ‘unwitting confession’: China

“For a long time, the Indian side has conducted frequent acts of trespass in the border area in an attempt to encroach on China’s territory,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said
READ FULL STORY
By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:52 PM IST

Indian minister VK Singh’s statement that India has transgressed the Line of Actual (LAC) more times than China is an “unwitting confession”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

Singh, the transport and highway minister and former four-star general of the Indian Army, was quoted in Indian media on Sunday as saying that both countries had crossed their perceptions of the undemarcated LAC many times.

“None of you come to know how many times we have transgressed as per our perception. Chinese media does not cover it,” Singh was quoted as saying. “Let me assure you, if China has transgressed 10 times, we must have done it at least 50 times.”

The Chinese foreign ministry was asked to comment on Singh’s statement after the regular briefing was over on Monday.

According to the statement published on the ministry’s website, spokesperson Wang Wenbin was quick to latch on to it, and blame India for the ongoing border conflict along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

It is the root cause of the tension, he said.

“This is an unwitting confession by the Indian side. For a long time, the Indian side has conducted frequent acts of trespass in the border area in an attempt to encroach on China’s territory and constantly created disputes and frictions, which is the root cause of the tensions at the China-India border,” Wang added.

“We urge the Indian side to follow through on the consensus, agreements and treaties it reached with China, and uphold peace and stability in the border region with concrete actions,” he added.

There was no immediate response from Indian officials to the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson’s comments.

The Indian government has repeatedly said that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops were the first to provoke, transgress across the LAC and, subsequently, not ready to disengage.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had earlier spelt out the Indian government’s position on the tensions and the disengagement process, saying the LAC “must be strictly respected and observed as this is the basis for peace and tranquillity in the border areas”.

Several rounds of diplomatic and military have yielded no result as the standoff continues in eastern Ladakh.

The nationalistic tabloid Global Times weighed in on the matter late on Monday after the foreign ministry’s statement was published, with a headline: “Indian politician admits India was true aggressor in border area.”

“Singh sounded just like an aggressor admitting and bragging about his aggression. The rhetoric unveiled belligerence and an expansionist policy, which is the opposite of India’s previous narrative - India was standing up to China’s ‘bullying.’”

The latest remarks from Singh, the GT article said, not only embarrassed India, but also made the US and other western countries, which have been endorsing India for a long time, look bad.

“Just a few days ago, Emily J Horne, spokesperson of the National Security Council, expressed Washington’s concern over ‘Beijing’s pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours’ in the new US administration’s first response to the China-India border standoff.”

“Yet Singh quickly proved who the real ‘intimidator’ is.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
A file picture of India’s Border Roads Organisation carrying out snow clearance to keep strategic roads and passes open for movement of troops, at Line of Actual Control. (ANI file)
A file picture of India’s Border Roads Organisation carrying out snow clearance to keep strategic roads and passes open for movement of troops, at Line of Actual Control. (ANI file)
world news

Indian minister’s remarks on transgressing LAC ‘unwitting confession’: China

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:52 PM IST
“For a long time, the Indian side has conducted frequent acts of trespass in the border area in an attempt to encroach on China’s territory,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said
READ FULL STORY
Close
SPHEREx is a planned two-year astrophysics mission that aims to survey the sky in the near-infrared light to study the birth of the universe.(NASA)
SPHEREx is a planned two-year astrophysics mission that aims to survey the sky in the near-infrared light to study the birth of the universe.(NASA)
world news

All you need to know about Nasa's SPHEREx mission, to be launched by SpaceX

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The space agency had announced the selection of SpaceX for launch services of the SPHEREx mission on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fossil fuels were partly squeezed out of the electricity generation mix in 2020 and global CO2 emissions from the power sector decreased around 7 per cent.(AP)
Fossil fuels were partly squeezed out of the electricity generation mix in 2020 and global CO2 emissions from the power sector decreased around 7 per cent.(AP)
world news

Study shows Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating the end of fossil power generation

ANI, Potsdam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:16 PM IST
  • This is the key result of a new study by a team of economists that looked at Covid-19's impact on the energy system and demand for electricity. Their findings show that the pandemic has opened a window of opportunity to make this current trend of decreasing coal use irreversible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this May 7, 2007 file photo, former Secretary of State George Schultz arrives to watch Queen Elizabeth II take part in arrival ceremonies on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Shultz, former President Ronald Reagan’s longtime secretary of state, who spent most of the 1980s trying to improve relations with the Soviet Union and forging a course for peace in the Middle East, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. He was 100. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)(AP)
FILE - In this May 7, 2007 file photo, former Secretary of State George Schultz arrives to watch Queen Elizabeth II take part in arrival ceremonies on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Shultz, former President Ronald Reagan’s longtime secretary of state, who spent most of the 1980s trying to improve relations with the Soviet Union and forging a course for peace in the Middle East, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. He was 100. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)(AP)
world news

George Shultz, who led US Cold-War diplomacy, dies

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • An Ivy League-educated economist, Shultz moved seamlessly from academia to government to business. He led a faction that promoted “realism” in foreign policy, including direct bargaining with the Soviet Union. As Treasury secretary he played a role in untying the US dollar from the price of gold.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recognizing that Human Rights Council is a 'flawed body' the Biden administration recommitted the US to the council.(AP)
Recognizing that Human Rights Council is a 'flawed body' the Biden administration recommitted the US to the council.(AP)
world news

US says returning to "flawed" UN human rights forum

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Since quitting, the US delegation has attended only reviews to examine the human rights records of all UN member states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)
world news

Confident our vaccines prevent deaths: UK PM Boris Johnson

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:23 PM IST
"We think that both the vaccines that we're currently using are effective in, as I say, in stopping serious disease and death," Johnson told reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Users of China's Twitter-like social media app Weibo began posting that they were having issues accessing the Clubhouse app.(Reuters representative image)
Users of China's Twitter-like social media app Weibo began posting that they were having issues accessing the Clubhouse app.(Reuters representative image)
world news

Mainland China users of Clubhouse app complain of internet access disruptions

Reuters, Shanghai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:12 PM IST
The Clubhouse app had in recent days attracted masses of new users from mainland China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccine achievement rate on decline in Chandigarh
Vaccine achievement rate on decline in Chandigarh
world news

Sri Lanka to start coronavirus vaccinations for general public from March

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Sri Lanka began vaccinating its frontline workers late last month after receiving 50,000 free Oxford-AstraZeneca-Covishield vaccines from India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PLA soldiers on the highway to Nyingchi, Tibet Autonomous Region, late in 2020. (File photo)
PLA soldiers on the highway to Nyingchi, Tibet Autonomous Region, late in 2020. (File photo)
world news

China ramping up military infra in Tibet, Xinjiang for LAC operations

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:37 PM IST
These new developments come on the back of China more than doubling the total number of airbases, air defence positions, and heliports near the LAC during 2017-20, as detailed in a report issued last year by Stratfor
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.(Reuters file photo)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.(Reuters file photo)
world news

EU tells Hungary to reform procurement laws, cites systemic fraud

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:50 PM IST
There was no immediate response from the Hungarian government to an emailed request for comment on the document.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this Aug. 12, 2020, photo, Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, attends a public event in Beijing. (AP file)
In this Aug. 12, 2020, photo, Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, attends a public event in Beijing. (AP file)
world news

China charges Aus journo with spying, 6 months after her detention

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod JanardhananSutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:16 PM IST
A presenter for China’s only official English news channel, CGTN, Chinese-born Cheng Lei was taken away by authorities on August 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The unrelenting pressure on the world’s vaccine supplies might only lift when more shots prove successful, said Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Duke Global Health Institute.(AFP)
The unrelenting pressure on the world’s vaccine supplies might only lift when more shots prove successful, said Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Duke Global Health Institute.(AFP)
world news

South Africa plans to accelerate supply of J&J, Pfizer shots

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:08 PM IST
The South African arm of the trial found that the shot from Astra and the University of Oxford had only 22% efficacy against mild and moderate illness, according to lead researcher Shabir Madhi on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the researchers, people who were treated with the drug cleared the virus quickly.(AP)
According to the researchers, people who were treated with the drug cleared the virus quickly.(AP)
world news

Experimental drug can speed up Covid-19 recovery: Study

PTI, Toronto
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:00 PM IST
The scientists said interferon-lambda is a protein produced by the body in response to viral infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This file photo taken on March 24, 2020 shows a woman in a face mask walking past a display showing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games logo in Tokyo.(AFP)
This file photo taken on March 24, 2020 shows a woman in a face mask walking past a display showing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games logo in Tokyo.(AFP)
world news

Biden says decision on conducting Olympic Games 2020 should be science-driven

Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Biden, speaking on a Westwood One Sports radio programme broadcast on Sunday during halftime of the Super Bowl, said he hoped the Games would take place, mainly for the sake of the athletes who have trained so hard for them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police stand guard by their vehicles as protesters rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
Police stand guard by their vehicles as protesters rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar coup: State-run MRTV says 'action' will be taken unlawful protesters

AFP, Naypyitaw
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • The protesters hit the streets of Yangon and other cities demanding the release of Suu Kyi and a recognition of the general election results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP