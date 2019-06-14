Indian-origin accountant jailed for fraud in UK

An Indian-origin man based in Leicester has been jailed for three years and nine months after stealing nearly £662,000 from the company he worked for as a bookkeeper for nearly 30 years, the local police said on Friday.

Bharat Suchak, 65, admitted to three counts of fraud abusing his position and was sentenced by the Leicester Crown Court on Thursday. Investigations revealed that he transferred large sums of money from the company’s bank account to his own.

Financial investigator Nicole McIntyre said: “(The company) was a family business which had been in business for 40 years. Following the incident the business has gone into liquidation due to the financial loss it suffered at the hands of Suchak.”

“The victims trusted Suchak and felt he was a loyal employee. He abused his position and the victims’ good nature. This was a lengthy and complex investigation, money was transferred over a period of time using fraudulent transactions so it didn’t arouse suspicion.”

“We are pleased that he has pleaded guilty to the offences and we hope the time he will now spend in prison will give him the time to reflect on his crimes and the consequences his actions had had on him, his family, the victims and the wider community,” she added.

Leicester in the east Midlands has a large population of Indian origin, many of whom migrated there from Idi Amin’s Uganda in the early 1970s. Members of the community have since rejuvenated the local economy and holds leading positions in various professions.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 22:53 IST