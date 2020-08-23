Indian origin man gets life term for killing mother, step-father

world

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:45 IST

Anmol Chana, who stabbed to death his mother and step-father earlier this year, has been sentenced to life in prison at the Birmingham Crown Court , with a minimum of 36 years in prison, before he can be considered for release.

Chana, 26, killed Jasbir Kaur, 52, and her husband, Rupinder Singh Bassan, 51, on February 25 in their home in Oldbury in the West Midlands. The police said his motive was not clear but he was known to be fanatical about knives and his desire to kill his mother.

After killing the two, Chana stole money from the house and bought a ticket to flee the country, but was nabbed by the police. A search of his home in Smethwick led to the keys to Bassan’s car that he had taken, his passport with travel details and a combat style knife, and a sheath covered in blood.

He was found guilty of the murders following a nine-day trial at the Birmingham Crown Court, where Judge Mark Wall said Chana showed a “complete lack of remorse,” adding: “You claimed to the jury that you had killed them in self-defence. The truth was very different.”

“I am sure that the allegations you made at trial of your mother abusing you throughout your childhood were false and designed to garner jury sympathy for you. These are allegations born of pure fantasy,” the judge added.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse said: “Chana carried out a despicable crime against his family in their own home which should have been a place of safety. Our investigation revealed that Chana was fanatical about knives and had previously expressed a desire to kill his mother.”

“Sadly we do not know what led him to carry out such a vicious and sickening attack. My thoughts remain with the couple’s wider family and friends. I can’t imagine how they are feeling; the shock and pain that his actions have caused will stay with them forever.”

Chana’s sister, Kiran Chana, added her tribute: “My parents were the most loving people I’ve ever known. My mum went through hell and kept going to look after me and my brother. She’s the toughest woman I know. My dad was the perfect match for her.”

“I am sad that their lives were ended so quickly without a second thought by a person whom they both loved dearly. Their lives together had just started. Not only did he take their lives, but he has tried to defame them in court to protect himself. I am angry at him for trying to use such tactics against their memory and against the person who always did her best for us.”