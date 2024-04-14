24-year-old Indian murdered in Canada's Vancouver

The Indian government has expressed sorrow over the death of a 24-year-old from India who was murdered late on Friday night. Indian student Chirag Antil had arrived in Canada in 2022. He had pursued an MBA course at the private University of Canada West and after completing it was on a work permit

The incident occurred in the city of Vancouver in British Columbia, where the deceased Chirag Antil lived and worked.

In a release on Saturday, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said they were “investigating an overnight homicide in the city’s Sunset neighbourhood.”



“Officers were called to East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 pm on Friday, April 12 after residents heard the sound of gunshots. Chirag Antil, 24, was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area,” the release added.

No arrests have been made and the case is being investigated by the VPD.

On Saturday evening, India’s Consulate in Vancouver posted on X that “It has learnt with great sorrow the shooting and killing of an Indian national, Mr Chirag Antil, living in Vancouver.” The post added that the Consulate has “approached the concerned Canadian authorities for more information in this regard.”

An online fundraiser was created for the costs associated with the repatriation of the remains to India. The fundraiser, created by Anurag Dahiya, based in Winnipeg in the province of Manitoba, said that the young victim had arrived in Canada in 2022. He had pursued an MBA course at the private University of Canada West and after completing it was on a work permit.

“Chirag Antil, an international student from Haryana, India, who arrived in Vancouver in 2022 for his studies, tragically lost his life due to a recent murder in the city. We urgently need assistance to raise funds for sending his body back to India,” the appeal stated.

Meanwhile, Varun Choudhary, the National Students’ Union of India or NSUI’s national president, sought “urgent attention” with regard to the murder.

“We urge the Ministry of External Affairs to closely monitor the progress of the investigation and ensure that justice is swiftly served. Additionally, we request the Ministry to extend all necessary support and assistance to the family of the deceased during this difficult time,” he added.