Indian teacher held for dislocating student's finger in Maldives released

An Indian teacher who was arrested for allegedly twisting and dislocating an 11-year-old student's finger in the Maldives has reportedly been released, PTI news agency reported on Friday, citing local media reports. The teacher was accused of twisting the student's finger, resulting in a bone dislocation, the report said.(Representational Image/pexel)

The incident took place on May 26 at a school on Kandoodhoo island of Thaa Atoll, and the teacher, who was not identified, was arrested the next day.

Local media Mihaaru News reported that the incident took place when the student hit the teacher on the back with a water bottle during class.

"When the bottle hit him, he turned around and grabbed the student's finger. That's what happened," the report quoted an education ministry official as saying.

The student's father informed Sun Online that the teacher twisted his son’s finger, causing a dislocation. He also neglected to pay any attention to the student.

The father claimed that the teacher did not notify any relevant school authorities and that he found out about his son’s injury from the class teacher, who reached out shortly after the incident, as the boy was crying from intense pain.

The boy was reportedly treated at Kandoodhoo Health Centre and later transferred to Thaa Atoll Hospital in Veymandoo for further treatment.

The police said the teacher was released after being remanded in custody for 24 hours.

“He was released from custody after taking the necessary documents. He was not taken to court. He was freed because he was cooperating,” the police said, according to PTI.