Indian-American editor Peter Bhatia is resigning so his staff can keep jobs

A Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian-American editor is resigning from his role at a prominent newspaper amid impending layoffs. The editor has taken the decision hoping that if his salary is taken out of the company's budget others will get to keep their jobs. Peter Bhatia is the editor of Detroit Free Press which is owned by media company Gannett. The company is cutting jobs following back-to-back losses.

Peter Bhatia announced his decision to leave at a staff meeting held earlier this week.

“We’re in a difficult period economically. The company is going through a layoff process and I essentially made the decision to lay myself off in the interest of saving other jobs," Peter Bhatia said.

“I do have other opportunities that will probably come to work out at some point," Peter Bhatia added.

“But if by getting my salary out of the budget it saves some jobs of people on the staff, I think that’s the right thing for the Free Press,” he said.

Following this, Peter Bhatia will leave the newspaper early next year. Under his leadership, Free Press' website exceeded expectations in earning paid subscribers. Peter Bhatia's father hails from Lucknow and studied History and Communication at Stanford University, and went on to hold reporting and editorial positions at several websites across the US.

He also ran The Oregonian in from 2010 to 2014, becoming the first person of South Asian descent to helm a major American daily.

