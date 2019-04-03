Indians in Windrush row to get compensation in UK

Britain on Wednesday announced a 200 million-pound compensation scheme for Indian citizens and others who arrived between 1948 and 1988 and whose uncertain residency status was part of the Windrush controversy that embarrassed the Theresa May government during the 2018 Commonwealth summit.

Indians (455) are the second-highest number of citizens affected by the row after Jamaica, whose 1,686 citizens top the list. The workers who came to Britain after the Second World War are called the Windrush generation, comprising mostly citizens from Caribbean countries.

They are named so after the MV Empire Windrush ship that brought them to Britain. May and home secretary Sajid Javid apologised for the problems faced by members of the generation.

Many in the generation stayed on in Britain over the decades but did not obtain necessary documents to regularise their stay, resulting in some being deported, others facing problems in employment and other areas due lack of paperwork.

According to the latest update, the status of 455 such Indians has been regularised: they have either been granted British citizenship or documents showing they have ‘indefinite leave to remain’ or ‘no time limit’ to stay in the country.

Of the 455, 367 came to the UK before 1973 and 77 between 1973 and 1988. The figure also includes 10 family members and one categorised as ‘unrecorded’. Besides, two Indians who applied overseas as part of the process process were also granted citizenship.

Home secretary Sajid Javid said: “When I became Home Secretary I vowed to right the wrongs experienced by the Windrush generation. We’ve been working tirelessly to fulfil that promise ever since and have helped more than 3,600 people secure the citizenship they were entitled to”.

“But it’s right that we compensate those who faced extreme difficulties and hardship – and this scheme will go some way in doing that. The Windrush generation have given so much to this country and we will ensure nothing like this ever happens again”.

The compensation scheme is open to anyone from any nationality who has the right to live or work in the UK without any restrictions or is now a British Citizen, and arrived in the UK before December 31, 1988. It is also open to anyone from a Commonwealth country who arrived and settled in the UK before 1973.

People who were wrongfully detained or removed from the UK could also be able to make a claim. The Home Office will also refund fees paid for certain immigration applications that were unsuccessful, and reimburse certain associated legal costs that were incurred, officials said.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 19:28 IST