India-Pak tensions: Foreign ministers of G7 nations call for ‘immediate de-escalation’

Toronto: Foreign Ministers from the G7 bloc of nations have described the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22 as “egregious” and, amid continuing tensions between India and Pakistan called for “immediate de-escalation”. Damaged vehicles are pictured following Pakistani artillery shelling in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, India on Saturday. (AFP)

A statement issued by the Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the country’s foreign ministry on Friday evening, said the foreign ministers “strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan”.

“Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides,” the statement added.

It went on to call for an “immediate de-escalation” and encouraged both countries to “engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome”.

The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States and the High Representative of the European Union.

“We continue to monitor events closely and express our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic resolution,” it said. Canada currently holds the presidency of the G7 and will host its leaders’ summit at a resort of Kananaskis in the province of Alberta in mid-June.

In that context, the statement noted, “As we mark the 50th anniversary of the first G7 Summit, Canada is proud to take up the 2025 G7 Presidency. This year will be an opportunity for Canada to demonstrate our leadership and advance meaningful dialogue, collective action and innovative solutions for the benefit of all peoples.”

There has been no official standalone statement on the crisis from the Canadian Government, either the prime minister’s office or GAC. The new Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, will be sworn in on Tuesday morning and there is speculation over whether Melanie Joly, the incumbent, will continue in that position.

Canada’s had earlier warned its citizens against travelling to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and within 10km of the border and the Line of Control.

The travel advisory, issued on Wednesday, cited the “airstrikes” conducted by the Indian military “on several targets in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab Province, resulting in casualties”.

“There has also been artillery fire across the Line of Control,” it said.

The advisory cautioned, “Tensions could increase and the situation could deteriorate rapidly.”

It said there were air travel disruptions and local authorities could take additional measures, such as closing the airspace.