Miss Universe 2024: Denmark crowned winner, India's Rhea Singha misses top 12 spot

Denmark made history at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant as 21-year-old Victoria Kjaer was crowned the winner. This marked Denmark's first-ever victory in the coveted beauty pageant. Mexico's María Fernanda Beltrán finished as the first runner-up, while Nigeria's Cnidimma Adetshina secured the second runner-up position. Rhea Singha (Source: instagram)

India's hopes at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant were dashed as Rhea Singha failed to make it to the top 12. Despite making it to the top 30 and impressing in the preliminary rounds. However, she couldn't secure a spot in the final round. The pageant's top 12 contestants then competed in the evening gown round. Seven of these finalists were from Latin America.

Miss Universe 2024 top 5 finalists revealed

Live Update: The 73rd Miss Universe, taking place in Mexico, has unveiled its top 5 contestants who are now vying for the prestigious crown. Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand, Venezuela, and Denmark secured their places in the final after the 12 finalists debuted their stunning evening gowns, each with the flair of the unique culture and beauty of the countries they represent.

In this round, participants will be asked a series of random questions designed to assess their ability to analyze situations and respond thoughtfully. The winner will be announced afterward.

About Miss Universe India-Rhea Singha

Rhea Singha, a 19-year-old from Gujarat, made history by being crowned Miss Universe India 2024. Singha boasts titles like Miss Teen Earth 2023 and Diva's Miss Teen Gujarat 2020. With a Bachelor's degree in Performing Arts from GLS University, Ahmedabad, Singha represented India at the Miss Teen Universe 2023 pageant, where she made it to the top six.

In September, she was crowned Miss Universe India 2024, defeating 51 finalists. At the time she said, "Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners."

Singha began her modeling career at the age of 16. In addition to being a model, she is also a TEDx speaker, actor, and fitness enthusiast

Also read: Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 title; gets a ‘Taj Mahal crown' from Urvashi Rautela

Miss Universe top 12 finalists

Following the semifinal, which wrapped up with the swimsuit segment, the 12 finalists for Miss Universe 2024 have been revealed. They include representatives from Bolivia, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Nigeria, Russia, Chile, Thailand, Denmark, Canada, and Peru. Meanwhile, according to Marca, Peru, Venezuela, and Mexico were earlier emerging as the frontrunners.