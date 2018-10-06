Indo-Canadian MP moves bill to mark October as Hindu Heritage Month

A bill has been introduced in Canada’s House of Commons to designate October as Hindu Heritage Month in the country.

“I am honoured to have introduced this bill in recognition of the important role played by Hindu Canadians in our country’s economic growth and social development,” said Indo-Canadian MP Deepak Obhrai.

“Hindu Canadians are a vital link in Canada’s fabled multicultural mosaic. They are part of the success story that has made Canada one of the best countries in the world...It will be an opportunity to remember, celebrate and educate,” said the MP from Calgary Forest Lawn in the province of Alberta.

The text of the Bill notes that its passage into an Act will recognise the "important role played by Hindu Canadians from coast to coast while providing an opportunity for all Canadians to reflect on, celebrate and educate others about the role that Hindu Canadians play in communities across the country."

October is already designated Hindu Heritage Month in the province of Ontario and by the Toronto District School Board. A similar Bill to designate April as Sikh Heritage Month, moved by Sukh Dhaliwal, an MP from the province of British Columbia, is currently before the House.

