Indo-Canadian shot dead at nightclub in Toronto
A 26-year-old Indo-Canadian succumbed to his injuries on Monday, a day after being shot at a nightclub in Toronto.
Toronto police identified the victim was Pardeep Brar, a resident of Brampton in the greater Toronto area.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 3.30am on Sunday at a nightclub in downtown Toronto. Two people, including Brar, were reportedly shot.
Brar succumbed to the gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on Monday.
The other victime was a 24-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman, who has not been identified, was treated and later released.
Toronto police’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting, but no suspects have been named as yet or any motive attributed for the crime.
In a statement, they said that there is “no suspect information at this time”.
Police have requested the public’s assistance in identifying potential suspects in this case. Investigators have sought information from those who may have witnessed the shooting in the nightclub. They also asked anyone with a video of the shooting to contact investigators. They also released an image of the victim.
While, it is unclear whether Brar was an Indian national, his death is part of a sequence of tragedies that have befallen young people of Indian-origin this year.
This is the second incident of a young Indian-origin person being shot to death in Toronto this year. In April, 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev, a student of management at Seneca College in the city, died after he was shot near a subway station in the city.
Five international students from India died in a fatal accident in Ontario in March this year.
In April, a 23-year-old student, originally from Gujarat, died after he drowned in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Nova Scotia.
-
Russia moves to tighten restrictions under 'gay propaganda' law | 5 points
Russian parliament on Monday moved to expand the 2013 ban on the “promotion of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors, widely referred to as the “gay propaganda” bill. On July 8, state Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin spoke in favour of a broad ban on disseminating information on LGBTQ relationships after Russia quit the Council of Europe, a human rights watchdog, in March. He said that Russia would now be able to ban the promotion of "non-traditional values".
-
Prince Harry shares the moment he realised Meghan was 'soulmate'
Britain's Prince Harry on Monday revealed the moment he realised Meghan Markle was his “soulmate”. Delivering a keynote speech at the United Nations headquarters on the occasion of Nelson Mandela International Day, Harry spoke about seeking insight from Mandela in the times of global uncertainty involving climate change and the threats from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
'Egregiously poor decision-making’ by cops left 21 dead at US school: Report
About two months after the Uvalde school shooting in Texas, United States, a report has been published that reveals the chaotic nature of the state response, creating a taint in the history of the county where gun violence remains a top concern. An 80-page report on the Uvalde school shooting that left 21 dead was termed “devastating” and “unacceptable” by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. The report was published on Sunday.
-
Tired of Covid lockdowns, Chinese women flock to skateboarding
Feeling cooped up by the Chinese capital's partial COVID-19 lockdown earlier this year, which shut gyms, parks and other venues, Beijing resident Mina Zhao came across surfskating on social media and decided to give it a try. Surfskating, a novice-friendly version of skateboarding that uses a more flexible front-end wheel assembly, known as a truck, to enable deeply carved turns akin to surfing, has taken off in Chinese cities since the spring, especially among women.
-
Rishi Sunak tops as increasingly bitter race for UK PM narrows to four
Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak held onto his lead in the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Monday as another hopeful was knocked out, leaving four candidates in an increasingly bitter contest to replace Boris Johnson. Sunak got 115 votes in the third ballot of Conservative lawmakers on Monday, ahead of former defence minister Penny Mordaunt on 82 and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 71.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics