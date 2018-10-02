Today in New Delhi, India
Indonesia earthquake-tsunami death toll rises to 1,234: Disaster agency

The Indonesia earthquake-tsunami has killed more than 1,200 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Updated: Oct 02, 2018 12:47 IST
AFP
AFP
Associated Press
People carry items from a shopping mall badly damaged by a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.(AP Photo)

The Indonesian government on Tuesday said the death toll from a devastating quake-tsunami on the island of Sulawesi had risen to 1,234 people, up from the previous count of 844.

“As of 1:00 pm there are 1,234 dead,” said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the national disaster agency spokesman

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 12:37 IST

