Indonesia earthquake-tsunami death toll rises to 1,234: Disaster agency
The Indonesia earthquake-tsunami has killed more than 1,200 people and destroyed thousands of homes.world Updated: Oct 02, 2018 12:47 IST
The Indonesian government on Tuesday said the death toll from a devastating quake-tsunami on the island of Sulawesi had risen to 1,234 people, up from the previous count of 844.
“As of 1:00 pm there are 1,234 dead,” said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the national disaster agency spokesman
First Published: Oct 02, 2018 12:37 IST