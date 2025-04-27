Menu Explore
Inside Pope Francis’ 9-day mourning: Complete schedule and details about the Novemdiales

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 27, 2025 11:28 AM IST

With Pope Francis laid to rest, the Vatican is set to mourn the 88-year-old for nine days with the Novemdiales

With Pope Francis laid to rest, the Vatican is set to mourn the 88-year-old for nine days with the Novemdiales. Cardinals will offer masses on all days, the first of which was held on April 26, at 10 AM local time in St. Peter’s Square.

Members of the Archdiocese of Caracas show portraits of Venezuelan saints Jose Gregorio Hernandez and Mother Carmen Rendiles during a mass(AFP)
Members of the Archdiocese of Caracas show portraits of Venezuelan saints Jose Gregorio Hernandez and Mother Carmen Rendiles during a mass(AFP)

“While these Eucharistic celebrations are open to everyone, each day a different group is scheduled to participate, based on their connection with the Holy Father. This diversity of groups reflects both ‘the scope of the Supreme Pastor’s ministry and the universality of the Church of Rome,’" Vatican News said.

The Novemdiales, nine days of mourning masses following the death of a pope, have the following schedule for days two through nine:

Day 2: Sunday, April 27, 10:30 a.m., St. Peter’s Square. Presided by Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Attendees: Vatican City employees and faithful.

Day 3: Monday, April 28, 5 p.m., St. Peter’s Basilica. Presided by Cardinal Baldassare Reina, Vicar General for the Diocese of Rome. Attendees: Roman Church.

Day 4: Tuesday, April 29, 5 p.m., St. Peter’s Basilica. Presided by Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica. Attendees: Chapters of the Papal Basilicas.

Day 5: Wednesday, April 30, 5 p.m., St. Peter’s Basilica. Presided by Cardinal Leonard Dandri, Vice-Dean of the College of Cardinals. Attendees: Papal Chapel.

Day 6: Thursday, May 1, 5 p.m., St. Peter’s Basilica. Presided by Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church. Attendees: Roman Curia.

Day 7: Friday, May 2, 5 p.m., St. Peter’s Basilica. Presided by Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect Emeritus of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches. Attendees: Eastern Churches.

Day 8: Saturday, May 3, 5 p.m., St. Peter’s Basilica. Presided by Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, Pro-Prefect Emeritus of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life. Attendees: Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

Day 9: Sunday, May 4, 5 p.m., St. Peter’s Basilica. Presided by Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, Protodeacon of the College of Cardinals. Attendees: Papal Chapel.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
