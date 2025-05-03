Inside Putin's lavish apartment: Paintings, home church and grand white piano | Watch

All eyes are currently on Vladimir Putin's residence, as the Russian President has finally given the public a glimpse of what's inside through the eyes and cameras of Russian journalist Zarubin. Putin spoke to the cameras, welcoming Zarubin inside his abode, with large gold-framed mirrors, gold chandeliers, and exotic-looking plants in the background. Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)

Putin's home defines elegance and striking beauty if the glimpses of the apartment are closely observed. The Russian President also admitted that his residence is not far away from the Kremlin, his Presidential headquarters. The snippets of this interview between Putin and Zarubin surfaced online, while a full version of it is slated to be released this Sunday.

What all comprised of Putin's apartment?

The first thing that catches the attention is the elegant portrait of Russian Emperor Alexander III is placed prominently on a table. Then comes a white grand piano situated right by the window. When asked if he gets time to play it, Putin sadly responded saying that he rarely gets time. If these were not all, the apartment boasts a library with a special wooden touch, two luxurious bedrooms, and even a small ‘home church’.

This apartment has been a witness to negotiation talks with China’s Xi Jinping back in 2023, when the President invited the Chinese Premier to his apartment. Putin had even stated after the negotiation talks in 2023, that the two leaders sat by the fireplace in his apartment and gradually discussed about things over tea.

Putin's love for architecture

This is just one of Putin's many homes where he has undertaken architectural projects. Only last year, he reportedly revamped his billion-dollar palace, getting rid of the existing gold ornaments and decorations. He then replaced them with traditional materials and imagery, according to a Daily Mail UK report from 2024.