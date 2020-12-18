e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Instagram app crashes worry Android users

Instagram app crashes worry Android users

The online photo-sharing and social networking service, according to website Downdetector.com, has been facing problems since 4:00 PM (IST) and several users on Twitter are currently tweeting that the services have not been restored completely.

world Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 20:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen.
The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen. (REUTERS)
         

Several Android users on Friday evening faced issues with the Instagram app as the app crashed on being launched. Many users reported the issue on social media app Twitter and hashtag #Instagramdown trended on Twitter following reports of the apps crashing.

The online photo-sharing and social networking service, according to website Downdetector.com, has been facing problems since 4:00 PM (IST) and several users on Twitter are currently tweeting that the services have not been restored completely.

Users on Android are seeing this ‘Instagram has stopped working’ or similar messages upon scrolling through the ‘News Feed’ feature on Instagram for a few moments.

A screenshot taken from an Android user.
A screenshot taken from an Android user.

Users on Twitter were spotted citing their issues and posting similar screenshots of the Instagram app crashing on their phones.

Several Instagram users also posted memes and GIFs with the hashtags #instagramdown, #instacrash to let know of their plight.

The outage comes after several Android users worldwide reported crashes while using Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, Google Maps etc on December 14 when almost all of Google’s services went down. Gmail users faced similar crashes on December 15 and December 16.

Instagram has not officially stated the reason for the crash and is yet to make a statement on the issue faced by Android users.

tags
top news
Hyderabad company booked for fraud, scam bigger than Nirav Modi case
Hyderabad company booked for fraud, scam bigger than Nirav Modi case
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
Farmers’ protest: Solution soon, says Tomar | 4 key points
Farmers’ protest: Solution soon, says Tomar | 4 key points
Dissenting voices against ex-Trinamool leader’s likely entry into BJP
Dissenting voices against ex-Trinamool leader’s likely entry into BJP
Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
Jagan govt accused of ignoring order on local body polls, faces contempt
Jagan govt accused of ignoring order on local body polls, faces contempt
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In