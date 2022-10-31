Instagram down: Twitter flooded with memes. Here's how users reacted

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram on Monday crashed, with many users across the world complaining of an error that showed their accounts were “suspended”. Users have been facing problems logging back into their accounts, with several of them taking to Twitter to vent it out with a screenshot of the "account suspended" page.

Instagram has taken note of the incident, assuring users that they were looking into the problem. “We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience,” the social media platform's communications team tweeted.

Meanwhile, some others got creative and made memes around the outage. They shared it all over Twitter and soon the hashtag '#instagramdown' started trending.

Here are some reactions on the Instagram outage:

Since the incident happened around the time of Halloween, some users shared memes showing them dressed up for the party, with nowhere to post it. Instagram is the most popular photo-sharing social media platform.

At the same time, others vented out their anger against Meta – that owns Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook – for frequent app crashes. The popular messaging platform WhatsApp suffered a two-hour global outage earlier this month.

