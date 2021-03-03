Interim UK study finds one dose of Covid-19 shots reduces hospitalisation
One dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech's or AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine helps to prevent disease severe enough to require hospitalisation of people in their 80s with other illnesses, interim data from a UK study showed on Wednesday.
The findings, from an ongoing surveillance project funded by Pfizer and known as AvonCAP, found that one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which began to be used in Britain on Dec. 8, 2020, was 71.4% effective from 14 days at preventing symptomatic illness severe enough to result in hospitalisation among patients with a median age of 87 years.
For the AstraZeneca vaccine, which began to be rolled out in Britain on Jan. 4, the results showed it was 80.4% effective by the same measures among patients with an average age of 88.
"These early results show the UK Covid-19 vaccine programme is working better than we could have hoped," said Adam Finn, a professor of paediatrics and chief investigator of the AvonCAP study at Britain's University of Bristol.
He said the findings showed how the vaccines can reduce the burden of serious Covid-19 in elderly, high-risk populations, and relieve pressure on health services.
The results add to other early findings from studies of vaccine roll-outs in Israel, Scotland and England, which have also pointed to high effectiveness from the first doses.
A UK study among healthcare staff found last week that a single dose of Pfizer' vaccine cut the number of asymptomatic infections by about 75%, which would significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.
A study in Israel, which last week confirmed an efficacy of well over 90% for Pfizer's two-shot vaccine, also showed a single shot was 57% effective in protecting against symptomatic infections after two weeks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus variant found in South Africa paves way for better vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says needs to work with international partners on travel restart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interim UK study finds one dose of Covid-19 shots reduces hospitalisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Downey Jr. and Bill Gates bet on electric motor startup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anthony Fauci presents his personal 3D model of Covid-19 virus to Smithsonian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mask mandate implementation was patchy in Texas, now locals concerned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
London mayor Sadiq Khan tightens emission rules, buses stare at heavy fines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope Francis says he must go to Iraq because people cannot be let down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avocados threaten to usher in 'massive human-wildlife conflicts' in Kenya
- free movement of some 2,000 Amboseli elephants, along with two dozen other wildlife species plus cows owned by local Maasai people, may be under threat - from avocados.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China using Covid-19 pandemic to increase restrictions for foreign journalists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk plans to create new city named Starbase at SpaceX's Texas launch site
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese hackers still actively targeting Indian port in shadow war, says US firm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope Francis appeals to Myanmar military to release political prisoners
- Pope Francis, speaking at the end of his general audience, appealed directly to Myanmar's military authorities "so that dialogue prevails over repression and harmony over discord".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan plans to ban Olympic spectators from abroad over Covid-19 fears: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blast at Dutch virus testing center; no one hurt
- Police have taped off the area about 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Amsterdam and are investigating the cause of the blast.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox