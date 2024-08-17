AFP International 7-Day News Agenda International 7-Day News Agenda

Please note that all times are in GMT. Major events are listed under 'Highlights'.

For full details of our coverage of top stories, please see our regularly updated News Advisory.

View events updated in real time on AFP Agenda https://agenda.afp.com

: Event added in the last 24 hours.

: Event updated in the last 24 hours.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, 2024

Highlights

VENEZUELA - Global protest called by opposition for election 'victory' to be recognised PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Europe

GENEVA - US convenes Sudan ceasefire talks in Switzerland PICTURE.

KUBINKA - Russia's annual 'Army 2024' military forum VIDEO.

LISBON - Easyjet Portugal cabin crew strike

North America

BERMUDA - Hurricane Ernesto forecast to slam Bermuda

WILKES-BARRE - Ex-president Donald Trump holds campaign rally PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Middle East and North Africa

CAIRO - French FM Stephane Sejourne visits VIDEO.

Sub-Saharan Africa

NAIROBI - Visit by Robert Floyd, executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization

HARARE - Opening of the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads State and Government VIDEO.

Latin America

CARACAS - Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro march to defend claimed victory at presidential election VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

BOGOTÁ - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visit VIDEO. PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO.

BUENOS AIRES - Protest by Venezuelans over election result PICTURE.

Sports

FRANCE - Cycling: Women's Tour de France

QUEBEC CITY - Boxing: Super middleweight, Christian Mbilli v Sergiy Derevyanchenko

CINCINNATI - Tennis: ATP tour 2024 - Cincinnati Open

CINCINNATI - Tennis: WTA tour 2024 - Cincinnati Open

SPIELBERG - Moto: MotoGP World Championship - Austria GP PICTURE.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - Golf: LIV Golf Greenbrier

FRANCE - Football: Ligue 1 season 2024-25 starts

SPAIN - Football: La Liga 2024-25 season starts

ENGLAND - Football: Premier League 2024-25 season starts

ITALY - Football: Serie A 2024-25 season starts

SPAIN - Cycling: World Tour, Vuelta a Espana PICTURE.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18, 2024

Highlights

BAKU - Russia's President Vladimir Putin visits

Asia-Pacific

BEIJING - Vietnam President To Lam visits

SINGORE - PM Lawrence Wong delivers National Day Rally speech

KIRIBATI - National election, expected second round

Europe

MOSCOW - Pre-trial detention ends for Russian journalist Artem Kriger accused of helping Navalny organisations

North America

NEW YORK - Extinction Rebellion protest PICTURE.

PITTSBURGH - Harris-Walz embark on a Pennsylvania bus tour ahead of the Democratic convention VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

Sub-Saharan Africa

SEKONDI-TAKORADI - Ruling NPP launches manifesto for 2024 presidential election PICTURE.

Sports

NEW YORK - Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Press Conference PICTURE.

MONDAY, AUGUST 19, 2024

Highlights

CHICAGO - Democratic National Convention PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Worldwide

WORLD - World Humanitarian Day

Asia-Pacific

BANGKOK - Hearing in case against ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, accused of insulting the monarchy

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping welcomes Vietnam President To Lam in ceremony VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Europe

VLADIVOSTOK - Court hears appeal of US soldier Gordon Black

ROSTOCK - Interior Minister Nancy Faeser presents annual police report for 2023

North America

UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council meets on Lebanon VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20, 2024

Asia-Pacific

YOKOHAMA - Tokyo International Conference on African Development

Europe

LEIPZIG - Verdict in trial against former Nazi camp secretary Irmgard Furchner

LONDON - Final European date for Taylor Swift as part of 'Eras Tour'

ATHENS - PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits fire-ravaged Athens suburb of Penteli

STOCKHOLM - Bank of Sweden announces key rate decision

BRUSSELS - Eurozone inflation for July, second estimate

North America

MILWAUKEE - VP Kamala Harris campaigns on second day of the DNC VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council meets on Libya VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Middle East and North Africa

TUNIS - Judgment in appeal of lawyer Sonia Dahmani, convicted over 'fake news'

Sub-Saharan Africa

ADDIS ABABA - Africa CDC weekly briefing on mpox outbreak

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21, 2024

Worldwide

WORLD - International Day of Remembrance commemorates victims of terrorism

Asia-Pacific

BEIJING - 2024 World Robot Conference VIDEO.

SHANGHAI - Pet Fair Asia VIDEO.

Europe

CHISINAU - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits

COLOGNE - Gamescom, video game trade fair PICTURE.

MOSCOW - Court hearing for paediatrician Nadezhda Buyanova accused of giving 'false information' about the Russian army VIDEO.

North America

WASHINGTON - US Federal Reserve publishes latest meeting minutes

Sports

RAWALPINDI - Cricket: Pakistan v Bangladesh, first Test

Football: Copa Libertadores - Last 16 Second Leg

MANCHESTER - Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test PICTURE.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22, 2024

Highlights

JACKSON - Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium

Europe

LONDON - Suspect in court over stabbing of UK soldier

BRUSSELS - Eurozone PMI Flash Composite for August

FRANKFURT - ECB publishes minutes of July monetary policy meeting

North America

UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council meets on Gaza VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Sports

LAUSANNE - Athletics: Diamond League - Lausanne meeting PICTURE.

BARCELONA - Sailing: 2024 America's Cup

ST ANDREWS - Golf: Ladies European Tour 2024 - Women's Open 2024

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23, 2024

Europe

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron receives party and parliamentary group leaders

SWITZERLAND - The Dalai Lama visits

North America

WASHINGTON - Sentencing of Sai Varshith Kandula after her guilty plea to 2023 truck attack on White House

Latin America

BUENOS AIRES - Tango Festival and Tango World Championship

MEXICO CITY - Argentina's President Javier Milei visits to meet with businessmen and participate in conservative forum PICTURE.

Sports

ZANDVOORT - Auto: Formula One - Dutch Grand Prix PICTURE.

GERMANY - Football: Bundesliga 2024-25 season starts

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2024

Highlights

UKRAINE - Independence Day

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25, 2024

Europe

PARIS - 80th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from the Germans during World War II VIDEO.

LONDON - Notting Hill Carnival PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

LEIPZIG - Protest against far right in Leipzig, a week before two regional elections in Eastern Germany VIDEO. PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO.

Sports

CHORZÓW - Athletics: Diamond League - Chorzow meeting PICTURE.

MEXICO CITY - Boxing: Exhibition fight, Floyd Mayweather v John Gotti PICTURE.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.