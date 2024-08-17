International 7-Day News Agenda
SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, 2024
Highlights
VENEZUELA - Global protest called by opposition for election 'victory' to be recognised PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
Europe
GENEVA - US convenes Sudan ceasefire talks in Switzerland PICTURE.
KUBINKA - Russia's annual 'Army 2024' military forum VIDEO.
LISBON - Easyjet Portugal cabin crew strike
North America
BERMUDA - Hurricane Ernesto forecast to slam Bermuda
WILKES-BARRE - Ex-president Donald Trump holds campaign rally PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
Middle East and North Africa
CAIRO - French FM Stephane Sejourne visits VIDEO.
Sub-Saharan Africa
NAIROBI - Visit by Robert Floyd, executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization
HARARE - Opening of the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads State and Government VIDEO.
Latin America
CARACAS - Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro march to defend claimed victory at presidential election VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
BOGOTÁ - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visit VIDEO. PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO.
BUENOS AIRES - Protest by Venezuelans over election result PICTURE.
Sports
FRANCE - Cycling: Women's Tour de France
QUEBEC CITY - Boxing: Super middleweight, Christian Mbilli v Sergiy Derevyanchenko
CINCINNATI - Tennis: ATP tour 2024 - Cincinnati Open
CINCINNATI - Tennis: WTA tour 2024 - Cincinnati Open
SPIELBERG - Moto: MotoGP World Championship - Austria GP PICTURE.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - Golf: LIV Golf Greenbrier
FRANCE - Football: Ligue 1 season 2024-25 starts
SPAIN - Football: La Liga 2024-25 season starts
ENGLAND - Football: Premier League 2024-25 season starts
ITALY - Football: Serie A 2024-25 season starts
SPAIN - Cycling: World Tour, Vuelta a Espana PICTURE.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 18, 2024
Highlights
BAKU - Russia's President Vladimir Putin visits
Asia-Pacific
BEIJING - Vietnam President To Lam visits
SINGORE - PM Lawrence Wong delivers National Day Rally speech
KIRIBATI - National election, expected second round
Europe
MOSCOW - Pre-trial detention ends for Russian journalist Artem Kriger accused of helping Navalny organisations
North America
NEW YORK - Extinction Rebellion protest PICTURE.
PITTSBURGH - Harris-Walz embark on a Pennsylvania bus tour ahead of the Democratic convention VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.
Sub-Saharan Africa
SEKONDI-TAKORADI - Ruling NPP launches manifesto for 2024 presidential election PICTURE.
Sports
NEW YORK - Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Press Conference PICTURE.
MONDAY, AUGUST 19, 2024
Highlights
CHICAGO - Democratic National Convention PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
Worldwide
WORLD - World Humanitarian Day
Asia-Pacific
BANGKOK - Hearing in case against ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, accused of insulting the monarchy
BEIJING - President Xi Jinping welcomes Vietnam President To Lam in ceremony VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
Europe
VLADIVOSTOK - Court hears appeal of US soldier Gordon Black
ROSTOCK - Interior Minister Nancy Faeser presents annual police report for 2023
North America
UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council meets on Lebanon VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 20, 2024
Asia-Pacific
YOKOHAMA - Tokyo International Conference on African Development
Europe
LEIPZIG - Verdict in trial against former Nazi camp secretary Irmgard Furchner
LONDON - Final European date for Taylor Swift as part of 'Eras Tour'
ATHENS - PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits fire-ravaged Athens suburb of Penteli
STOCKHOLM - Bank of Sweden announces key rate decision
BRUSSELS - Eurozone inflation for July, second estimate
North America
MILWAUKEE - VP Kamala Harris campaigns on second day of the DNC VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council meets on Libya VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
Middle East and North Africa
TUNIS - Judgment in appeal of lawyer Sonia Dahmani, convicted over 'fake news'
Sub-Saharan Africa
ADDIS ABABA - Africa CDC weekly briefing on mpox outbreak
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21, 2024
Worldwide
WORLD - International Day of Remembrance commemorates victims of terrorism
Asia-Pacific
BEIJING - 2024 World Robot Conference VIDEO.
SHANGHAI - Pet Fair Asia VIDEO.
Europe
CHISINAU - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits
COLOGNE - Gamescom, video game trade fair PICTURE.
MOSCOW - Court hearing for paediatrician Nadezhda Buyanova accused of giving 'false information' about the Russian army VIDEO.
North America
WASHINGTON - US Federal Reserve publishes latest meeting minutes
Sports
RAWALPINDI - Cricket: Pakistan v Bangladesh, first Test
Football: Copa Libertadores - Last 16 Second Leg
MANCHESTER - Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test PICTURE.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 22, 2024
Highlights
JACKSON - Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium
Europe
LONDON - Suspect in court over stabbing of UK soldier
BRUSSELS - Eurozone PMI Flash Composite for August
FRANKFURT - ECB publishes minutes of July monetary policy meeting
North America
UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council meets on Gaza VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
Sports
LAUSANNE - Athletics: Diamond League - Lausanne meeting PICTURE.
BARCELONA - Sailing: 2024 America's Cup
ST ANDREWS - Golf: Ladies European Tour 2024 - Women's Open 2024
FRIDAY, AUGUST 23, 2024
Europe
PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron receives party and parliamentary group leaders
SWITZERLAND - The Dalai Lama visits
North America
WASHINGTON - Sentencing of Sai Varshith Kandula after her guilty plea to 2023 truck attack on White House
Latin America
BUENOS AIRES - Tango Festival and Tango World Championship
MEXICO CITY - Argentina's President Javier Milei visits to meet with businessmen and participate in conservative forum PICTURE.
Sports
ZANDVOORT - Auto: Formula One - Dutch Grand Prix PICTURE.
GERMANY - Football: Bundesliga 2024-25 season starts
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2024
Highlights
UKRAINE - Independence Day
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25, 2024
Europe
PARIS - 80th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from the Germans during World War II VIDEO.
LONDON - Notting Hill Carnival PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
LEIPZIG - Protest against far right in Leipzig, a week before two regional elections in Eastern Germany VIDEO. PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO.
Sports
CHORZÓW - Athletics: Diamond League - Chorzow meeting PICTURE.
MEXICO CITY - Boxing: Exhibition fight, Floyd Mayweather v John Gotti PICTURE.
