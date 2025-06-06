Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Interpol says 20 arrested in child sexual abuse operation across 12 countries

AP |
Jun 06, 2025 03:35 PM IST

The operation, led by Spanish police, started at the end of last year after police officers identified online messaging groups.

Global police organisation Interpol says 20 people have been arrested in Europe and the Americas following a cross-border operation in 12 countries targeting child sexual abuse material.

So far, 68 additional suspects have been identified, and investigations are ongoing, Interpol said.(REUTERS)
So far, 68 additional suspects have been identified, and investigations are ongoing, Interpol said.(REUTERS)

The operation, led by Spanish police, started at the end of last year after police officers identified online messaging groups circulating child sexual exploitation images.

Spanish authorities arrested seven suspects, including a health care worker and a teacher, Interpol said.

The health care worker allegedly paid minors in Eastern Europe for explicit images, while the teacher is accused of possessing and sharing child sexual abuse material via various online platforms.

Authorities in Latin America arrested 10 suspects in seven countries, including three in El Salvador and a teacher in Panama. The remaining suspects were arrested in other parts of Europe and the United States.

So far, 68 additional suspects have been identified, and investigations are ongoing, Interpol said.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Interpol says 20 arrested in child sexual abuse operation across 12 countries
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On