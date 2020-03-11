Iran announces 63 new coronavirus deaths, taking toll to 354
958 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified taking the total to 9000, said health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour .world Updated: Mar 11, 2020 17:20 IST
Iran on Wednesday reported 63 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since it announced the first deaths from the outbreak.
“Based on new lab results, we have identified 958 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 9,000,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.
“Unfortunately in the past 24 hours, we have had reports of 63 deaths and overall 354 have lost their lives” to the virus, he added.