She was arrested for reporting Mahsa Amini's death. Then, Iran prison fire…

Published on Oct 17, 2022 09:00 AM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Niloofar Hamedi who broke the news of Mahsa Amini's death is seen. (Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

Iranian journalist Niloofar Hamedi was the first to break the news of Mahsa Amini's hospitalisation to the world. Her arrest, thereafter, was no shock. But when news broke out of fire in Iran's notorious Evin prison where Niloofar Hamedi has been kept after her arrest, the journalist's husband was anxious of her safety.

Following the massive fire at Evin prison, Niloufar Hamedi called her husband to say that she had survived the fire and violence, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Niloofar Hamedi broke the news of Mahsa Amini's death on Twitter on September 16 when she posted a photo of the 22-year-old's parents hugging each other in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma.

The photo signaled to the world that something was not right with Mahsa Amini who had been detained on September 16 by Iran's morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly.

Mahsa Amini's death later that day unleashed a wave of mass protests across Iran that continue to persist even after a month despite a severe government crackdown.

Niloofar Hamedi has not been charged but is being held in solitary confinement in Evin prison, her husband had then informed.

"This morning, intelligence agents raided my client Niloofar Hamedi's house, arrested her, searched her house, and confiscated her belongings," her lawyer Mohammad Ali Kamfirouzi tweeted on September 22.

But the photo of Mahsa Amini's parents was one of the last things Niloofar Hamedi shared.

    Mallika Soni

    Mallika Soni

