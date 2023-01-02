Home / World News / Iranian author arrested after anti-regime interview, sentenced to death: Report

Iranian author arrested after anti-regime interview, sentenced to death: Report

world news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 03:24 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iranian authorities arrested Mehdi Bahman soon after the interview in which he criticised the regime in Tehran.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Mehdi Bahman has been sentenced to death.
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Mehdi Bahman has been sentenced to death.
ByMallika Soni

Iranian author and illustrator Mehdi Bahman has been sentenced to death amid massive protests in the country. The death sentence followed his interview with an Israeli television channel.

Read more: 2 helicopters collide mid-air over Australian beach, passengers hurt

Iranian authorities arrested him soon after the interview in which he criticised the regime in Tehran, imposition of Islamic laws in the country, and called for peace between Israel and Iran.

This comes as Iran has already awarded death sentences to 11 protesters and has detained more than a hundred amid the protests that have been going on for more than three months.

Read more: 1,667= 30,000? Police constable exam in Pakistan amid unemployment crisis

In his works, Mehdi Bahman has often talked about religious co-existence. He has also worked with Shia cleric Masoumi Tehrani for years to create artworks from various religions. Masoumi Tehrani has also been arrested, it was reported.

The longest running protests in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution began following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's controversial morality police. Mahsa Amini was detained for not wearing her hijab properly which breached the strict dress code in the country for women.

Watch: People in Pakistan fill cooking gas in plastic balloons amid crisis

Meanwhile, a member of Iran's security forces was shot dead during protests in the city of Semirom, Iranian state media IRNA reported.

"A Basij member was killed in the city of Semirom by armed criminals," reported IRNA, referring to the paramilitary force linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
iran
iran

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out