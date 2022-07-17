Iran 'capable of building nuclear bomb,' says supreme leader: Report
Tehran is technically capable of making a nuclear bomb but has yet to decide whether to build one, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei told Al Jazeera's Arabic service on Sunday.
"In a few days we were able to enrich uranium up to 60% and we can easily produce 90% enriched uranium ... Iran has the technical means to produce a nuclear bomb but there has been no decision by Iran to build one," Kamal Kharrazi said.
In 2018, former US President Donald Trump ditched Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, under which Iran curbed its uranium enrichment work, a potential pathway to nuclear weapons, in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
About a year into Trump's "maximum pressure" policy on Iran, Tehran started violating the pact's nuclear restrictions.
Iran has long denied seeking nuclear weapons, saying it is refining uranium only for civilian energy uses, and has said its breaches of the international deal are reversible if the United States lifts sanctions and rejoins the agreement.
Indirect talks between Iran and President Joe Biden's administration, which aim to bring both Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the nuclear pact, have stalled since March.
Kharrazi said Tehran would never negotiate over its missile programme and regional policy, as demanded by the West and its allies in the Middle East.
-
Wildfires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar
Firefighters struggled on Sunday to contain wildfires raging out of control in France and Spain as Europe wilts under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities in Madrid link to a rise in excess mortality. In Spain, firefighters supported by the armed forces' emergency brigades are trying to stamp out over 30 fires consuming forests spread across the country. Spain's National Defense Department said that “the majority” of its fire-fighting aircraft have been deployed.
-
Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says
Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in "all operational areas". Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed dozens in recent days. "It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea," a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, Vadym Skibitskyi, said on Saturday.
-
Biden's fist-bump with Saudi crown prince seen as undermining rights pledges
It took less than 24 hours in Saudi Arabia for US President Joe Biden to tarnish an image he has long cultivated: that of a fierce defender of human rights. It was difficult for many to reconcile those words with the single-most searing image from Biden's first visit to the Middle East as president: his fist-bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
-
Sri Lanka presidential candidate says he has a plan for economic crisis| Watch
Sri Lankan's leader of opposition, Sajith Premadasa, who is now contesting the presidential elections, on Sunday blamed the Rajapaksa government for the worst-ever economic crisis in the island nation of 22 million. Speaking to news agency ANI, Premadasa said that the opposition has been “telling the government for three years not to go ahead with ill-advised economic steps”. The opposition leader asserted that he has a plan to recover from the economic debt.
-
In Bangladesh, Hindu temple, homes vandalised over Facebook post: Reports
A mob reportedly attacked a Hindu temple and vandalised several houses belonging to the Hindu community in Bangladesh's Narail district. The violence in Dighalia Upazila took place on Friday evening over a young Hindu boy's Facebook post, local media reported. Dhaka Tribune reported that the mob has grocery stores and several homes of the Hindu community. The angry villagers alleged that the boy hurt their religious sentiments with his social media post.
