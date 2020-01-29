e-paper
Iran condemns Donald Trump peace plan as ‘treason of century’

Trump on Tuesday unveiled long-awaited details of a US plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying Jerusalem would remain Israel's "undivided capital".

world Updated: Jan 29, 2020 06:54 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Tehran
Iran said Tuesday that US President Donald Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan amounted to the “treason of the century”
Iran said Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan amounted to the "treason of the century" (REUTERS)
         

Iran said Tuesday that US President Donald Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan amounted to the “treason of the century” and was bound to fail.

“The shameful peace plan imposed by America on the Palestinians is the treason of the century and doomed to fail,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Trump on Tuesday unveiled long-awaited details of a US plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying Jerusalem would remain Israel’s “undivided capital”.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter that the “so-called ‘Vision for Peace’ is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer”, in reference to Trump.

“But it is a nightmare for the region and the world and, hopefully, a wake-up call for all the Muslims who have been barking up the wrong tree,” wrote Zarif, whose country does not recognise Israel.

