Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Northern and Central Iran
Reuters |
Oct 31, 2023 03:05 PM IST
Iran Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) , GFZ said.
A magnitude 5 earthquake struck northern and central Iran on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) , GFZ said.
