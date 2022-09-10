Home / World News / Iran Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling diesel

Iran Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling diesel

world news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 05:37 PM IST

The unnamed vessel's seven crew members, who are foreign nationals, have been handed over to legal authorities, IRNA reported without elaborating on the nationalities of the ship or its crew.

Iran Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling diesel(Reuters)
Iran Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling diesel(Reuters)
Reuters |

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have seized a foreign vessel in the Gulf for allegedly smuggling 757,000 litres of diesel out of the country, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

The unnamed vessel's seven crew members, who are foreign nationals, have been handed over to legal authorities, IRNA reported without elaborating on the nationalities of the ship or its crew.

Also read: India, Iran close to finalising long-term agreement on Chabahar port

Iran, which has some of the world's cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the plunge in value of its national currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.

The Guards have detained several ships in the past few months for smuggling fuel in the Gulf.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran gulf country
iran gulf country
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Kohinoor diamond as part of the British Monarch’s crown.

    Not only Kohinoor, these 4 precious items were also taken away by Britain

    As the news of Queen Elizabeth II's demise made headlines, a new trend got popular on Twitter - #Kohinoor. Netizens on Twitter demanded the UK return the Kohinoor diamond to India. Great Star of Africa diamond Amongst many prized possessions of the Queen, the 'Great Star of Africa' diamond clearly stands out. Read more: On throne during CKing Charles III'saccession, Queen's symbol 'EIIR': What it means 2.

  • King Charles III: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting.

    Putin wishes King Charles III 'success, good health and all the best'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Britain's new monarch King Charles on the accession to the throne, the Russian embassy in London said on Twitter. "Please accept my sincere congratulations on Your Accession to the throne," the statement from Putin read. "I wish Your Majesty success, good health and all the best," it added.

  • Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history.

    5 outfits of Queen Elizabeth II that had hidden messages

    The longest-serving monarch of England Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday and as the world mourns her death, let's revisit some of her iconic outfits that had a hidden message or meaning. Queen Elizabeth II's Wedding Dress According to many documentaries and Palace staff, the Queen's wedding gown had a very special message. Curated by Joanna Marshner, the gown was paid for by ration coupons given by ordinary women post War.

  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wearing the Imperial State Crown.

    'Heavy lies the head': Who will inherit Queen Elizabeth II's crowns and tiaras

    Queen Elizabeth II had an extensive collection of jewels which included expensive crowns and tiaras, some of which are on display at the Tower of London. Queen's private collection is reportedly comprised of around 50 tiaras. The Royal Collection, the greatest private collection in the world which houses the Queen's jewels comprises more than a million items, some of which date back to Henry VIII's reign, the New York Post reported.

  • King Charles III's Coronation: The actual coronation could be months away.

    When will King Charles III's coronation take place: All you need to know

    Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday, the throne passed to her eldest son and former Prince of Wales, heir Charles, now King Charles III. He was proclaimed the King in a ceremony on Saturday but a coronation for the King will also take place as Charles has to go through a number of steps in order to be crowned the King. What remains now is the coronation of King Charles III.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out