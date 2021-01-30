Iran imposes mandatory quarantine for travellers from Europe
Travellers to Iran from Europe will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks after testing negative upon arrival, a health official said on Saturday.
Travellers from other regions, including neighbouring countries, will have to have tested negative before arrival in the country, Alireza Raisi, spokesman for the national coronavirus task force, said on state TV.
Raisi said travellers arriving from Europe should be holding negative test results, will be tested again and will have to self-quarantine even if their test is negative, state media reported.
Previously, people coming from Europe were only required to test negative.
He did not say when exactly the new measures will go into effect, saying only "from now on."
Meanwhile, health officials said the Iranian-manufactured Barekat vaccine was found effective against the highly contagious coronavirus variant that emerged in Britain.
“Tests conducted on the blood plasma of three volunteers of 'COVIran Barekat' vaccine completely neutralized the mutated coronavirus,” Hassan Jalili, who is in charge of the team that produces the local vaccine, told state TV.
Iran launched human trials of its first domestic vaccine candidate late last month, saying this could help it defeat the pandemic despite US sanctions that affect its ability to import vaccines.
It has also approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and plans to both import it and produce it.
The country has recorded more than 1.4 million cases and over 57,800 deaths, according to government data, but there has been a decline in new infections in recent weeks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China gene firm providing worldwide Covid-19 tests worked with Chinese military
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh data show toll South African coronavirus variant takes on vaccine efficacy
- The vaccines from Novavax Inc and Johnson & Johnson were significantly less effective at preventing Covid-19 in trial participants in South Africa, where the potent new variant is widespread, compared with countries in which this mutation is still rare.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden warns of growing cost of delay on economic aid plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE amends citizenship law for expatriates. All you need to know.
- The changes to the law on nationality and passports will allow expatriates to become dual citizens for the first time. Dual citizenship was earlier banned in the Emirates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strengthening of US-South Korea ties cause concerns in China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran imposes mandatory quarantine for travellers from Europe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan reported first Covid-19 death in 8 months, from local cluster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia restores international air traffic on reciprocal basis with other nations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE amends laws to grant citizenship to expatriates with special skills, talents
- The UAE is home to 3.42 million Indians, one of the largest concentrations of expatriates in West Asia. Experts believe the recent normalisation of ties between Israel and the UAE could open up new opportunities for trilateral cooperation with India, which has close relations with both countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE plans to offer citizenship to select group of foreigners in a rare move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daniel Pearl murder: Where does the case now stand amid US pressure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU in ‘damage control’ as bloc turns to vaccine export curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Capitol Police tighten Congress security in era of rising threats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN urges countries to repatriate 27,000 children from Syria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Bank commits $12 billion for vaccinations in Africa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox