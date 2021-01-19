Iran imposes symbolic sanctions on President Trump

Iran on Tuesday imposed sanctions on President Donald Trump and a number of members of his administration over their alleged role in support of “terrorism," according to its foreign ministry website.

Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that besides Trump, sanctions were imposed on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, CIA chief Gina Haspel and six other ranking US officials.

The foreign ministry did not say what kind of sanctions were imposed.

From time to time, Iran impose symbolic sanctions on US officials. Tuesday's announcement comes on Trump's last full day in office.

Khatibzadeh said the sanctions were based on Iranian law. He said they were the result of the Trump administration's role in killing top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in 2020 and its support for Israel in its conflict with the Palestinians.

He also cited the US's alleged role in the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in December and its alleged role in the “criminal war” in Yemen.

In December, Iran imposed sanctions on the US ambassador in Yemen for his alleged role in support of airstrikes conducted by the Saudi-led coalition against Iran-backed Yemeni rebels known as Houthis.