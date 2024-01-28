Iran launches 3 satellites into space amid ballistic missile concerns

Iran on Sunday claimed it has successfully launched three satellites into space. The state-run IRNA news agency said the launch involved the successful use of Iran's Simorgh rocket. It is the latest development in its program about which the West feels improves its ballistic missiles. This photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, claims to show Simorgh, or "Phoenix," satellite carrier before being launched at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran's rural Semnan province. Iran said Sunday it successfully launched three satellites into space, the latest for a program that the West says improves Tehran's ballistic missiles. (AP)

Iran's state TV named the launched satellites Mahda, Kayhan-2 and Hatef-1. As per its description, the Mahda is a research satellite, while the Kayhan and the Hatef are nanosatellites focused on global positioning and communication respectively.

Iranian state television released footage of the nighttime launch for the Simorgh rocket. Expert analysis of the footage showed that it took place at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province.

“The roar of the Simorgh (rocket) resonated in our country’s sky and infinite space," said Abbas Rasooli, a state TV reporter, in the footage.

About Iran's Simorgh program

The Simorgh is a part of Iran's civilian space program. It is a two-stage, liquid-fueled rocket designed to place satellites into a low Earth orbit. In recent years, the Simorgh, or “Phoenix,” rocket had suffered failures.

US' apprehension about Simorgh

The United States has been apprehensive of Iran's Simorgh program. The US intelligence community’s 2023 worldwide threat assessment report cites the Simorgh as a possible dual-use rocket. The report says that the development of satellite launch vehicles “shortens the timeline” for Iran to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile because it uses similar technology.

The United States has previously said Iran’s satellite launches defy a UN Security Council resolution. US suspects Iran is involved in the development of ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Though US intelligence agencies and others assess Iran has not begun actively seeking a nuclear weapon.

Meanwhile, UN sanctions related to Iran’s ballistic missile program expired last October.

Tension in the Middle East

The launch of satellites has happened amid simmering tension in the Middle East due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Amid the war, Israel has also been involved in border escalations with Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

In the Red Sea region, Iran-backed Houthi militants have caused problems by launching attacks on ships and vessels. Houthis say they are supporting Hamas in Gaza and want to disrupt any shipping linked to Israel.