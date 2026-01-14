Iran preparing to strike US? Country warns neighbours hosting US troops: Report

Iran has reportedly warned neighbouring countries hosting US troops that it would retaliate against American bases if the United States carries out threats to intervene in ongoing Iranian protests. A buring image of the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen during rally in support of the nationwide mass demonstrations in Iran against the government, Tuesday (AP)

Three diplomats cited in a Reuters report that some personnel had been advised to leave the main US air base in the region, although there were no immediate sign of a large-scale evacuation of troops, something that was seen in the hours before an Iranian missile attack last year. Track Iran protests live updates here

The unconfirmed developments come amid widespread protests in Iran that have prompted the President Donald Trump-led US administration to issue warnings of intervention.

Reuters quoted three diplomats as saying that some personnel had been advised to leave the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening.

One of the diplomats described the move as a "posture change" rather than an "ordered evacuation".

There was no indication of a large-scale evacuation of troops off the base to a nearby soccer stadium and shopping mall, one that took place last year in the hours before Iran targeted the base with missiles in retaliation for US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear targets.

There was no immediate comment by the US embassy in Doha on the matter.

Iran protests Iran is facing its most serious wave of unrest in years as protests driven by a collapsing economy and soaring prices have transformed into open calls for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic's clerical rule, led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to a rights group, about 2,600 people have been killed in Iranian regime's crackdown on one of the biggest ever protest movements.

President Donald Trump has issued multiple threats, warning of US intervention in the Iran protests. Last Saturday, Trump said that the United States was prepared to offer support as protesters in Iran faced a growing crackdown by authorities of the Islamic Republic.