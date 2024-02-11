Iran president Ebrahim Raisi calls for Israel’s expulsion from UN

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi repeated a plea to other governments to isolate Israel and said the country should be removed from the United Nations for its continued offensive on Gaza. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his speech in city of Minab, southern Iran.(AFP)

“An important step that must be taken is Israel’s expulsion” from the world body, Raisi said in a televised speech on Sunday to an annual gathering for the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He didn’t elaborate on how the measure would impact Israel, which is preparing a ground offensive in Gaza targeting a key refugee outpost for Palestinians in Rafah. Militants from the Iran-backed Hamas group, which considers Israel an illegitimate state, are the target of the action.

Iranian officials, including the country’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, had previously called on Muslim countries to cut off economic ties with Israel, including curbs on oil supplies to the country.

The remarks came as Iran paraded a range of missiles and combat drones on city streets on Sunday. A satellite launcher, which officials said was used to send three Iranian research satellites into space last month, was also put on public display in Tehran.