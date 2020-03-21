e-paper
Iran reports 123 coronavirus deaths today, death toll at 1,556

Iran reports 123 coronavirus deaths today, death toll at 1,556

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 966 more cases have been confirmed over the past 24 hours.

world Updated: Mar 21, 2020 15:50 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Tehran
A pedestrian wears a protective face mask while waiting for a bus in Tehran, Iran, on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
A pedestrian wears a protective face mask while waiting for a bus in Tehran, Iran, on Sunday, March 15, 2020.(Bloomberg file photo)
         

Iran said Saturday that 123 more people had died from coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 1,556 in the Islamic republic, one of the world’s worst affected countries.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 966 more cases have been confirmed over the past 24 hours and 20,610 people are now known to have been infected in Iran.

12 train passengers test covid19 +ive as mass transmission threat looms
Coronavirus: India's Covid-19 count rises to 271, ICMR changes testing norms
Covid-19 LIVE| Unnecessary travels will not help you, stay home: PM Modi
Coronavirus: Is Tamil Nadu man India's first community spread case?
No trains, metros, buses: Here is how India is gearing up for Janta Curfew on March 22
Coronavirus in India: Who have to get tested for Covid-19? ICMR issues guidelines
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
Gavaskar explains why Dhoni might not make it into India's T20 WC squad
