Iran sentences Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi to 6 years in prison, lawyer says

Iran has sentenced Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi to six years in prison on Sunday for "gathering and collusion to commit a crime."

Mohammadi was also handed a one-and-a-half-year prison sentence for propaganda activities. Her lawyer meanwhile said that the verdict is not final and can be appealed.

An Iranian court sentenced Mohammadi on Sunday, along with a two-year ban on leaving the country, her lawyer Mostafa Nili told AFP.

"She has been sentenced to six years in prison for gathering and collusion to commit crimes," lawyer Mostafa Nili was quoted as saying.

Mohammadi was also sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison for propaganda-related offences and ordered into two years of exile to the city of Khosf in the eastern province of South Khorasan, the lawyer said.

It is to note that under Iranian law, jail sentences run concurrently, meaning multiple prison sentences are served at the same time.

Her lawyer expressed hope that due to Mohammadi's health issues, she could be temporarily “released on bail to receive treatment”, adding that the verdict is not final and can be appealed.

Spent past decade behind bars The 53-year-old Nobel Peace Prize awardee has been repeatedly tried and jailed for her vocal campaign against Iran's use of capital punishment and the strict dress code for women.

She has spent most of the past decade behind bars and has not been able to see her twin children, who live in Paris, since 2015.

Earlier this week, she began a hunger strike while in detention, her family's foundation said. The statement reportedly said that the protest was aimed at drawing attention to her “unlawful detention and the dire conditions in which she is being held.”

In December 2024, she was released for 3 weeks on medical grounds related to “her physical condition after the removal of a tumour and a bone graft”.

She won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2023, primarily for her campaigning against the death penalty in Iran. Her children collected the award on her behalf, as she was in prison at the time.

Iran has been criticised for executions, with Amnesty International stating that it carries out more executions each year than any other country except China, for which no reliable figures are available.