Iran to soon start human trials for anti-coronavirus vaccine

Iran to soon start human trials for anti-coronavirus vaccine

As neither a working vaccine nor a specific drug has yet been produced against the Covid-19 infection, Koohpayehzadeh urged the people to strictly follow health instructions to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

Sep 13, 2020
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Tehran
Iran’s confirmed Covid-19 cases hit 399,940 on Saturday, including 23,029 fatalities.
Iran’s confirmed Covid-19 cases hit 399,940 on Saturday, including 23,029 fatalities.(REUTERS)
         

Iranian medical scientists will soon start human trials for an anti-coronavirus vaccine after the stage of animal trials has passed, official news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

“We hope these activities will bear the desired result in order to provide better preventive services for the people,” Jalil Koohpayehzadeh, dean of Iran University of Medical Sciences and a member of Tehran anti-coronavirus committee, told IRNA.

As neither a working vaccine nor a specific drug has yet been produced against the Covid-19 infection, Koohpayehzadeh urged the people to strictly follow health instructions to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

People should follow rules regarding the use of masks and social distancing and avoid gatherings and crowded places “as much as possible,” he said.

Iran’s confirmed Covid-19 cases hit 399,940 on Saturday, including 23,029 fatalities.

The country confirmed its first case of the virus on February 19.

