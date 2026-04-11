Iran-US talks in Pakistan: Timing, attendees' list, what's on agenda; 5 things to know

It has been over six weeks since the US–Iran war began and two countries seem finally ready to sit down for talks. The venue? Pakistan.

The US-Iran peace talk are scheduled to take place over the weekend in Islamabad. (Reuters/AFP)

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A fragile two-week pause in war is currently in place, and Pakistan has stepped forward to mediate. Thousands of lives have been lost, while global energy markets have been disrupted, with a key oil route blocked and multiple countries feeling the impact. Track lives updates on Iran-US talks in Islamabad

While Iran and the US have halted direct attacks on each other, Israel has continued its strikes on Lebanon. Much is unfolding in the backdrop of this high-stakes meeting between the Iranian and US leadership in Islamabad.

Here are five things you need to know about Islamabad talks:

When and where will the talks be held?

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{{^usCountry}} The talks are being held in Islamabad over the weekend after both Iran and the US accepted an invitation from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to an Al Jazeera report, discussions are set to begin on Saturday morning (Pakistan time). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The talks are being held in Islamabad over the weekend after both Iran and the US accepted an invitation from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to an Al Jazeera report, discussions are set to begin on Saturday morning (Pakistan time). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad late on Friday night, while the US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance is en route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad late on Friday night, while the US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance is en route. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The venue has not been officially confirmed, but an AFP report suggests it could be the Serena Hotel in Islamabad. Who all are attending the talks? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The venue has not been officially confirmed, but an AFP report suggests it could be the Serena Hotel in Islamabad. Who all are attending the talks? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} US Vice President JD Vance will lead the American delegation, joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to AFP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US Vice President JD Vance will lead the American delegation, joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to AFP. {{/usCountry}}

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This marks the most senior US engagement with Iran since John Kerry negotiated the 2015 nuclear deal.

Witkoff had earlier held multiple rounds of Oman-mediated talks with Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi before the war interrupted the process.

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From Iran, Araghchi and parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, along with other security and economic officials, have arrived in Pakistan, as confirmed by Iranian state television and Pakistani authorities.

State broadcaster IRIB reiterated Tehran’s position that talks will not begin unless its conditions are met, including a ceasefire in Lebanon.

What is on the agenda?

The talks are expected to centre around a 15-point proposal sent by the US to Iran, to which Tehran responded with a 10-point counterproposal.

Key US demands include Iran surrendering its enriched uranium stockpile and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, on the other hand, is seeking control over the strait, the imposition of tolls on vessels passing through it, an end to regional military operations, and the lifting of all sanctions.

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Track US-Iran war news live

It remains unclear whether Lebanon will be formally discussed. Despite the temporary pause in the US–Iran conflict, Israel has continued strikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah. Israel has rejected Pakistan’s claim that the truce extends to Lebanon.

Iranian sources told local media that Tehran may not participate unless a ceasefire in Lebanon is established, AFP reported.

Why is Pakistan mediating?

Pakistan maintains strong diplomatic ties with both the US and Iran. Iran was the first country to recognise Pakistan after its independence in 1947. The two nations share a 900-kilometre border along with deep historical, cultural, and religious ties. Pakistan is also home to more than 20 million Shia Muslims, the second-largest such population globally after Iran.

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Additionally, Pakistan has been designated a Major Non-NATO Ally of the US since 2004. According to Al Jazeera, Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir has held multiple calls with both US and Iranian leaders in recent days.

China’s role is also significant. Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar secured Beijing’s backing for mediation during a visit in late March. Former US President Donald Trump told AFP that China helped bring Iran to the negotiating table, a claim supported by Pakistani officials, according to AFP.

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Also Read | Trump's 6-word demand from Iran before Islamabad talks; latest update on Strait of Hormuz

How is Pakistan preparing?

Pakistan has announced a two-day public holiday in Islamabad as it hosts the high-level meeting. The city has been placed under tight security, with armed personnel deployed, traffic diversions in place, and police checkpoints set up across key areas.

The talks are expected to be indirect, with the two delegations seated in separate rooms while Pakistani officials shuttle proposals between them, similar to earlier Oman-mediated negotiations.

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