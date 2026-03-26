What do US and Iran want as uncertainty looms over negotiations amid war? A list of demands

Uncertainty now looms over the future of the ongoing West Asia tensions, with the US and Iran refusing to come to terms on possible negotiations. Even as it is mobilising troops in the Middle East, Washington insists that peace talks with Iran are ongoing. However, Tehran has rejected President Donald Trump's push for talks, presenting its own demands after the US said it handed over a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran through intermediaries in Pakistan. US President Donald Trump (left) and Ayatollah Khamenei's successor Mojtaba Khamenei.

With Pakistan showing interest in mediating negotiations, the US's insistence, Iran's rejection of the push and continued strikes across the Middle East, there are lingering questions over the status of talks and the likelihood for a deal.

Amid the uncertainty, a look at what Iran and the US are demanding:

US's 15-point peace proposal to Iran While details have not yet been divulged officially, the US has reportedly delivered a 15-point ceasefire proposal to Iran amid a continued push for negotiations. The White House has acknowledged these reports, saying there were “elements of truth” to them, but also cautioned against drawing conclusions based on speculation.

According to The New York Times, the 15-point US plan touches on Iran's contested nuclear and missile programs as well as "maritime routes." Here's what the proposal lists, according to Israel’s Channel 12:

One month of ceasefire to discuss the agreement

Ending Iran’s nuclear weapons capability

Stopping uranium enrichment within its territory

Ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open

Transferring its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Dismantling major nuclear sites at Natanz, Isfahan and Fordo and allowing full access to the IAEA

Withdrawing from regional proxy activities

Ending support for allied armed groups

Placing limits on the range and number of missiles

Restricting future missile use strictly to self-defence In return for accepting these demands, the Trump administration has reportedly offered to lift sanctions on Iran and support its civilian nuclear programme, including power generation at the Bushehr plant.

Iran counters US, lists own 5 demands As the White House claimed “productive” talks amid the ongoing war, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan on Wednesday said that no talks - direct or indirect, have taken place yet. "Based on my information, contrary to Trump's claim, no direct or indirect negotiations have taken place between the two countries so far," Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan was quoted as saying by IRNA.

According to a report by Iran' state-controlled Press TV, Tehran "responded negatively" to the proposal by the US and listed its own five conditions under which it would agree to end the war. A list, as state in the Iranian media report: