Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Iran warns of ‘consequences’ of silence and inaction over US strikes on nuclear sites

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2025 01:54 PM IST

In a conversation with his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot, Araghchi condemned the US strikes on the Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz nuclear facilities.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday said that silence and inaction over the US strikes on the country's three nuclear sites ‘will have widespread consequences’.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during an event recently.(REUTERS)
In a conversation with his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot, Araghchi condemned the US strikes on the Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz nuclear facilities, calling the military action a violation of all international laws and regulations, including the United Nations Charter.

According to a statement issued on his Telegram channel, Abbas Araghchi stated that the ‘silence and inaction’ of countries in the face of the aggression will have widespread consequences and outcomes for all countries.

The Telegram release added that Barrot expressed regret over the US strikes and denied any involvement in their planning and execution. The French foreign minister expressed his concern about the escalation of tensions in the region after the strikes and called for the continuation of talks between Iran and Europe.

Iran considering bill to suspend cooperation with IAEA

According to state media, a parliamentary bill to suspend Iran's cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is under consideration. 

The reports were confirmed by Ruhollah Motefakerzadeh, a member of parliament's praesidium.

Iranian media also reported Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stating that the proposed bill would suspend the country's cooperation with the IAEA until Tehran got objective guarantees of professional behaviour from the agency. 

"We in the parliament are seeking to pass a bill that would suspend Iran's cooperation with the IAEA until we have objective guarantees of the professional behaviour of this international organisation," Qalibaf said about the bill.

The speaker added that Tehran was not looking to develop any sort of nuclear weapons.

"The world clearly saw that the Atomic Energy Agency has not fulfilled any of its obligations and has become a political tool," he added.

