Iran-Israel tensions push Middle-East on brink of war | Latest Updates

Tensions between Israel and Iran continue to remain high as the United States and other regional powers stepped up diplomacy to prevent an all-out war in the Middle East. The region has remained on the edge after the assassinations of Hezbollah commander Faud Shukr in Lebanon and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran's capital Tehran. While Israel has admitted its role in the killing of Shukr, it has neither admitted nor denied its role in killing Haniyeh. A pro-Palestinian demonstrator waves flags as he marches to condemn the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, recent Israeli strike on Lebanon and continued offensives in Gaza, during a rally in Sydney.(AFP)

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed "revenge" for the killings and the country has vowed to respond at an ‘appropriate time’. It also said that it expects the Hezbollah militant group to target deep inside Israel and no longer confine its aims to military targets. The United States has termed the developments as a setback to ceasefire talks and hostage exchange but has vowed to defend Israel against any external aggression.

Here are the latest updates

-Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged citizens to check for eligibility and carry arms to save their lives. He posted his message on social media platform X after visiting the site of a stabbing attack in Holon, a suburb of Israel's capital Tel Aviv.

-General Michael Kurilla, in charge of US forces in the Middle East, arrived in the region. His visit is seen as US preparation for a possible regional escalation between Israel and Iran, with its regional proxies backing the Islamic Republic. The official is expected to visit other regional powers to mobilise support in defence of Israel.

-Israeli Air Force attacked a rocket launcher of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in response to over 30 rocket attacks overnight, which, Israel says, was fired from the area of Marjayoun in southern Lebanon.

Also read | Middle East Crisis LIVE updates

-Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi will visit Iran to meet the country's top leadership and discuss fast-moving regional developments. His visit follows efforts by the United States and its Western partners to engage regional powers to talk with Iran to prevent further escalation.

-Demonstrators in Jordan took part in a symbolic funeral held in memory of late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

-Israel and Palestinian militants continued to target each other. Israeli strikes in Gaza's Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital earlier on Sunday killed 12 people, including four who were sheltered in a tent for displaced people. Another strike flattened a house in northern Gaza killing at least eight people, including three children. A stabbing attack by a Palestinian in Holon killed a 70-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man. Police said the attacker was neutralised.

-As fears of an all-out regional war loomed large, France called its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country "as soon as possible". Sweden also announced the closure of its embassy in the capital Beirut and called on its nationals to leave. The United States and the United Kingdom had already asked its nationals to leave on Saturday.

-The Indian Mission in Israel also issued an advisory to its citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols. They were also directed to stay closer to safety shelters, assuring them that the embassy is closely watching the regional developments.

(With inputs from AP, AFP & Reuters)