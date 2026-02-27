Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi calls on Pakistan, Afghanistan to resolve differences through dialogue

He said, "It is fitting, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan--which is a month for self-discipline and the promotion of unity in the Islamic world--that Afghanistan and Pakistan resolve their differences through good neighborliness and dialogue," he said.

In a post on X, he said the ongoing holy month of Ramadan with its focus on spiritual reflection, provided an opportunity to ease tensions and "promote unity across the Islamic world".

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday called on Afghanistan and Pakistan to resolve their differences through dialogue and good neighbourliness, offering Tehran's support to facilitate talks between the two countries.

Araghchi added that the Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to assist in efforts aimed at reducing tensions and encouraging cooperation between Kabul and Islamabad.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared to provide every possible assistance to facilitate dialogue and promote mutual cooperation," he stated.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan following recent cross-border incidents. Iran shares borders with both countries and has previously emphasised the importance of regional stability and diplomatic engagements to address disputes.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defence of Afghanistan said that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory operations carried out along the Durand Line on Thursday.

In a press release, the ministry said the action was launched at 8:00 PM on the 9th of Ramadan, corresponding to February 26, in response to what it described as a violation of Afghan territory by Pakistani military forces days earlier.

"A few days ago, the Pakistani military circles, with great audacity, violated Afghan territory, breached our borders, and martyred women and children here," the statement read.

"In these retaliatory operations along the Durand Line, a total of 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, two bases and 19 posts were captured," the statement read.

In retaliation, Pakistan initiated the 'Ghazab Lil Haq' operation targeting the Afghan Taliban regime, as reported by ARY News.

The spokesperson of Pakistani Prime Minister Mosharraf Zaidi alleged that 133 Afghan Taliban fighters have been killed and over 200 wounded, with 27 Taliban posts destroyed and nine captured.

Earlier, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the Pakistani military carried out airstrikes in parts of Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia.

In a post on X, Mujahid said, "The cowardly Pakistani military has carried out airstrikes in certain areas of Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia; fortunately, there have been no reported casualties." (ANI)