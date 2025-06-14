Iran's Khamenei warns Israel: ‘Bitter fate awaits Zionist regime’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to “act forcefully” and enact revenge on Israel after the country's senior generals were killed in a strike targeting key nuclear facilities, reported Bloomberg. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Israel in a televised message following the strikes in Tehran(via REUTERS)

Israel “should not think that it is over because they attacked and it is finished. No. They started this and initiated the war. We won’t allow them to escape unscathed from this great crime they have committed,” Khamenei said in a pre-recorded message shown on state TV.

"With this crime, the Zionist regime has set itself for a bitter and painful fate and it will definitely receive it," Khamenei added.

Khamenei stated that Israel had “unleashed its wicked and bloody hand in a crime against Iran” and swore that Tehran would leave Tel Aviv in “ruins.”

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu also issued a warning to the Iranian regime, which he dubbed as “weak” and stated that Israel would continue its military campaign against them following a day of massive attacks launched against Tehran's military and nuclear bases.

"In the past 24 hours, we have taken out top military commanders, senior nuclear scientists, the Islamic regime's most significant enrichment facility and a large portion of its ballistic missile arsenal," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Netanyahu also called for the Iranian people to resist the “evil and oppressive” regime under Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and stand up against them.