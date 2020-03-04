e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Iraq announces first coronavirus death, global death toll over 3,000

Iraq announces first coronavirus death, global death toll over 3,000

The 70 year old muslim cleric had been quarantined in the northeastern city of Sulaimaniyah before his death, a spokesman for the Kurdish autonomous region’s health authority said.

world Updated: Mar 04, 2020 17:33 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Sulaymaniyah, Iraq
Iraqi authorities have closed land borders with Iran and banned the entry of foreign nationals travelling from there and other badly affected countries.
Iraqi authorities have closed land borders with Iran and banned the entry of foreign nationals travelling from there and other badly affected countries.(REUTERS (Image for representation purpose))
         

Iraq said a 70-year-old Muslim cleric died on Wednesday from the novel coronavirus, the first death from the outbreak in a country where 31 people have been infected.

The Iraqi preacher had been quarantined in the northeastern city of Sulaimaniyah before his death, a spokesman for the Kurdish autonomous region’s health authority said.

According to local sources, he had recently met with Iraqis returning from neighbouring Iran, which has recorded the third deadliest outbreak outside China, the epidemic’s epicentre.

Across the world, 3,155 people have died from the virus, with China recording 2,943 deaths, Italy 79 while 77 people have died in Iran from the disease.

Iraq is one of Iran’s largest export markets and a popular destination for Iranian pilgrims visiting the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Many Iraqis also cross the frontier for business, tourism, medical treatment and religious studies.

Iraqi authorities have closed land borders with Iran and banned the entry of foreign nationals travelling from there and other badly affected countries.

Schools, universities, cinemas, cafes and other public places in Iraq have been ordered shut until March 7 to further contain the outbreak, but many continue to operate normally.

Responding to Wednesday’s death, Sulaimaniyah Governor Haval Abu Bakr told reporters that all rallies in the province will be banned and that all football matches will now be held behind closed doors.

Local religious authorities for their part announced a ban on mass prayers, including on Fridays, until further notice.

The outbreak has fuelled public panic among Iraqis who say the war-ravaged country’s healthcare system cannot handle the epidemic.

Many hospitals in Iraq are poorly equipped or in disrepair after successive waves of conflict.

According to the World Health Organization, there are fewer than 10 doctors for every 10,000 people.

tags
top news
‘Destroyed in hate’: Rahul Gandhi on school gutted in Delhi riots
‘Destroyed in hate’: Rahul Gandhi on school gutted in Delhi riots
Tech firm evacuates 2 sites as coronavirus infection rises to 3 in Hyderabad
Tech firm evacuates 2 sites as coronavirus infection rises to 3 in Hyderabad
Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in first half of 2021, says govt
Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in first half of 2021, says govt
Coronavirus won’t have large impact in India, say investors at Mint summit
Coronavirus won’t have large impact in India, say investors at Mint summit
All-new Mahindra XUV500 launch, specifications and more in-depth details
All-new Mahindra XUV500 launch, specifications and more in-depth details
As coronavirus scare looms, UNICEF tweets video of ‘handwashing dance’
As coronavirus scare looms, UNICEF tweets video of ‘handwashing dance’
Unadkat breaks 21-year-old record to guide Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy final
Unadkat breaks 21-year-old record to guide Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy final
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news