IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Iraq plans to build 10 gigawatts of solar projects over 10 years
The biggest plant will be located in Karbala province, with a designed capacity of 300 megawatts.(Representational Image / Pixabay)
The biggest plant will be located in Karbala province, with a designed capacity of 300 megawatts.(Representational Image / Pixabay)
world news

Iraq plans to build 10 gigawatts of solar projects over 10 years

Iraq, the second-biggest producer in the OPEC, is seeking to generate 20% of its total power production capacity from renewable sources.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:09 PM IST

Iraq awarded seven projects to generate solar power as part of a plan to produce 10 gigawatts of solar energy by the end of 2030, Iraq Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said in a statement.

The solar power projects are located across the country and will generate a total of 750 megawatts, according to the ministry statement that did not disclose the names of the companies which won the contracts.

The biggest plant will be located in Karbala province, with a designed capacity of 300 megawatts. The other plants will be in the provinces of Babel, Muthanna and Wasit, it said.

Iraq, the second-biggest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, is seeking to generate 20% of its total power production capacity from renewable sources to help ease the pressure on the country’s hydrocarbon-powered electricity plants. Iraqis continue to experience several hours of power outages every day.

Iraq is in discussions with international companies such as Total SA and some Norwegian developers to build more renewable energy projects in the country, Abdul Jabbar said. Total has expressed readiness to work on renewable energy projects in Iraq, according to the statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The biggest plant will be located in Karbala province, with a designed capacity of 300 megawatts.(Representational Image / Pixabay)
The biggest plant will be located in Karbala province, with a designed capacity of 300 megawatts.(Representational Image / Pixabay)
world news

Iraq plans to build 10 gigawatts of solar projects over 10 years

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Iraq, the second-biggest producer in the OPEC, is seeking to generate 20% of its total power production capacity from renewable sources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical workers disinfect the coffin of a deceased unconfirmed Ebola patient inside an Ebola Treatment Centre.(File Photo / AFP)
Medical workers disinfect the coffin of a deceased unconfirmed Ebola patient inside an Ebola Treatment Centre.(File Photo / AFP)
world news

Ebola toll hits 4 in DR Congo as people 'resist' health measures

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Ebola has also resurfaced in Guinea, where it has already killed five people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the last plenary held in October 2020, the FATF concluded that Pakistan will continue in its “grey list” till February 2021(AFP photo)
In the last plenary held in October 2020, the FATF concluded that Pakistan will continue in its “grey list” till February 2021(AFP photo)
world news

Pakistan unlikely to exit ‘grey list’ as FATF meets to decide its fate: Report

Posted by Prashasti SinghPTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:50 PM IST
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force had placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Helmand: Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly roadside bomb explosion in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Two separate roadside bomb explosions in Afghanistan on Sunday killed and wounded numerous people. AP/PTI(AP02_21_2021_000191A)(AP)
Helmand: Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly roadside bomb explosion in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Two separate roadside bomb explosions in Afghanistan on Sunday killed and wounded numerous people. AP/PTI(AP02_21_2021_000191A)(AP)
world news

Roadside bombs in Afghanistan kill 3, wound 20, says report

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said that a roadside bomb explosion targeted a police car, killing the driver and a nearby child as well as wounding five other civilians including children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“When you just, you know, put your foot to the accelerator and really push, we’ll get it up to where we need to be by the middle of the week,” Fauci said(Reuters Photo)
“When you just, you know, put your foot to the accelerator and really push, we’ll get it up to where we need to be by the middle of the week,” Fauci said(Reuters Photo)
world news

Fauci says weather delays to Covid-19 vaccinations to be quickly reversed

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:37 PM IST
The pace of vaccinations dipped over the past week as freezing weather gridlocked much of the southern U.S. and in some cases prevented the movement of supplies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trade visitors are seen walking over a road crossing covered with Lockheed Martin branding at Farnborough International Airshow.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Trade visitors are seen walking over a road crossing covered with Lockheed Martin branding at Farnborough International Airshow.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Saudi's SAMI signs defence venture deal with US Lockheed Martin

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Lockheed Martin is involved in a project to install a $15 billion missile defence system in Saudi Arabia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescuers and people gather near the debris from a Nigerian air force plane that crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway.(REUTERS)
Rescuers and people gather near the debris from a Nigerian air force plane that crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway.(REUTERS)
world news

7 killed in Nigerian air force passenger plane crash outside Abuja airport

Reuters, Abuja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:46 PM IST
In scrubland just outside the airport perimeter, dozens of military and airport officials picked through the charred remnants of the aeroplane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cars travel past the CCTV headquarters, the home of Chinese state media outlet CCTV and its English-language sister channel CGTN, in Beijing.(REUTERS)
Cars travel past the CCTV headquarters, the home of Chinese state media outlet CCTV and its English-language sister channel CGTN, in Beijing.(REUTERS)
world news

China's state broadcaster applies to France for right to air in Europe: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Earlier this month, China barred Britain's BBC World News from its television networks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gavi/Covax alliance will deliver 2.8 million doses in the first week of March and then the next consignment of 2.8 million doses by the second week.(Reuters)
Gavi/Covax alliance will deliver 2.8 million doses in the first week of March and then the next consignment of 2.8 million doses by the second week.(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan to get 5.6 million Covid-19 vaccines by March

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:21 PM IST
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Pakistan will receive 5.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The District of Columbia is now offering vaccinations to residents over age 65, but numbers show that seniors in the poorest and blackest parts of Washington are lagging behind.(AP)
The District of Columbia is now offering vaccinations to residents over age 65, but numbers show that seniors in the poorest and blackest parts of Washington are lagging behind.(AP)
world news

Washington taps pastors to overcome racial divide on Covid-19 vaccine

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Black residents make up a little under half of Washington’s population, but constitute nearly three-fourths of the city's Covid-19 deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The World Health Organisation team is briefed outside of the Huanan Seafood Market on the third day of their field visit in Wuhan, China.(AP)
The World Health Organisation team is briefed outside of the Huanan Seafood Market on the third day of their field visit in Wuhan, China.(AP)
world news

WHO’s draft recommendation on Wuhan Covid-19 probe triggers disbelief: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:13 PM IST
A team of experts sent by the UN health agency returned from China’s Wuhan earlier this month after a four-week trip to investigate the origin of the novel coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The border is currently closed to all but essential travel, a policy which is due to last until 21 March. In picture - US Canada border in Lansdowne, Ontario closed during the early days of Covid-19 in 2020.(AFP)
The border is currently closed to all but essential travel, a policy which is due to last until 21 March. In picture - US Canada border in Lansdowne, Ontario closed during the early days of Covid-19 in 2020.(AFP)
world news

Canada to provide mandatory Covid-19 swab tests at US border crossings

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:03 PM IST
"Travellers entering Canada at land borders, unless exempt, will be required to take a test using a self-swab kit," a statement from Canada's Public Health Agency said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2021, file photo, woman walks through falling snow in San Antonio. As temperatures plunged and snow and ice whipped the state, much of Texas' power grid collapsed, followed by its water systems. (AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2021, file photo, woman walks through falling snow in San Antonio. As temperatures plunged and snow and ice whipped the state, much of Texas' power grid collapsed, followed by its water systems. (AP)
world news

Texas freeze led to release of tons of air pollutants as refineries shut

Reuters, New York/houston
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Refiners and petrochemical plants along the US Gulf Coast scrambled to shut production as an arctic air mass spread into a region unused to frigid temperatures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A clump of tar is seen on the sand an after an offshore oil spill drenched much of Israel's Mediterranean shoreline with tar, at a beach in Ashdod, southern Israel February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen(REUTERS)
A clump of tar is seen on the sand an after an offshore oil spill drenched much of Israel's Mediterranean shoreline with tar, at a beach in Ashdod, southern Israel February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen(REUTERS)
world news

Israel's beaches blackened by tar after offshore oil spill

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Thousands of volunteers gathered on Sunday to remove the clumps of sticky black refuse from the pale beaches. Israel's military said it was deploying thousands of soldiers to help with the effort.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a virtual meeting of G7 leaders in the Cabinet Room at Downing Street in London on February 19, 2021. - (AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a virtual meeting of G7 leaders in the Cabinet Room at Downing Street in London on February 19, 2021. - (AFP)
world news

UK accelerates vaccine rollout as end of lockdown in sight

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will outline the lockdown review in parliament on Monday, said the faster inoculation campaign would seek to offer a first dose to everyone aged over 50 by mid-April.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP