Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Iraq president sues PM over unpaid Kurdistan salaries

AFP |
Feb 10, 2025 03:58 PM IST

Iraq president sues PM over unpaid Kurdistan salaries

Iraq's president has sued Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani over unpaid salaries for civil servants in the autonomous region of Kurdistan, bringing into focus a rift in the country's leadership.

Iraq president sues PM over unpaid Kurdistan salaries
Iraq president sues PM over unpaid Kurdistan salaries

President Abdul Latif Rashid, a Kurd, filed the lawsuit against Sudani and Finance Minister Taif Sami last month, but his adviser, Hawri Tawfiq, only announced it on Sunday.

The case, submitted to Iraq's top court, seeks an order to ensure salaries are paid "without interruption" despite ongoing financial disputes between Baghdad and Arbil, the regional capital.

Iraq's public sector is wracked with inefficiency and corruption, and analysts say Sudani and Rashid had long had disagreements.

While public sector workers received their January salaries, they are still waiting for their December pay.

Tawfiq said the lawsuit was only disclosed now due to protests over missed payments in Sulaimaniyah, Kurdistan's second-largest city and the president's hometown.

Kurdistan regional president Nechirvan Barzani recently thanked Sudani for his cooperation on financial issues, including salaries.

On Sunday, hundreds of people from Sulaimaniyah attempted to protest in Arbil, but police used tear gas to disperse them, local media reported.

Others have staged a sit-in for two weeks in Sulaimaniyah, with 13 teachers resorting to a hunger strike.

Last year, Iraq's top court ordered the federal government to cover the public sector salaries in Kurdistan instead of going through the regional administration a demand employees in Sulaimaniyah have long called for.

But officials say payments have been erratic due to technical issues.

Political scientist Ihssan al-Shemmari said the lawsuit underscores deepening tensions between Rashid and Sudani.

"We are facing a significant division within the executive authority, and it is now happening openly," said Shemmari.

In January, Sudani ordered a probe into Rashid's son's company, IQ Internet Services.

MP Hanan al-Fatlawi addressed Rashid on X, saying: "The fines on your son's company IQ... are enough to pay the salaries" in Kurdistan.

rh-sf/dv

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On