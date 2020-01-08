e-paper
Home / World News / Received ‘official verbal message’ from Iran on attack on US forces: Iraq

Received ‘official verbal message’ from Iran on attack on US forces: Iraq

Iran launched 22 missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and other coalition troops early Wednesday.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:20 IST
Agence France-Presse
Baghdad
Protesters during a protest against the Iranian missile strike in Baghdad, Iraq.
Protesters during a protest against the Iranian missile strike in Baghdad, Iraq.(AP Photo)
         

Iraq’s prime minister’s office said Wednesday it had received “an official verbal message” from Iran informing it that a missile attack on US forces stationed on Iraqi soil was imminent.

“We received an official verbal message from the Islamic Republic of Iran that the Iranian response to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani had begun or would begin shortly, and that the strike would be limited to where the US military was located in Iraq without specifying the locations,” the office said.

Iran launched 22 missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and other coalition troops early Wednesday in response to the killing of senior Revolution Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq last week.

