 Iraq says it carried out air raid against Islamic State in Syria | world news | Hindustan Times
Iraq says it carried out air raid against Islamic State in Syria

Iraq declared victory in December against lslamic State. The jihadists still control pockets of desert along the border with Syria.

world Updated: Apr 19, 2018 19:08 IST
A handout picture provided by the Iraqi Air Force on April 19, 2018 shows a F16 fighter jet at un undisclosed location in Iraq. The Iraqi air force on April 19, 2018 carried out a
A handout picture provided by the Iraqi Air Force on April 19, 2018 shows a F16 fighter jet at un undisclosed location in Iraq. The Iraqi air force on April 19, 2018 carried out a "deadly raid" against positions of the Islamic State group in neighbouring Syria, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said. (AFP PHOTO /HO/IRAQ AIR FORCE)

The Iraqi air force on Thursday carried out a “deadly raid” against positions of the Islamic State group in neighbouring Syria, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s office said.

Abadi ordered the strike against the jihadists “because of the danger they pose to Iraqi territory,” a statement said.

A video released by the air force showed two F-16 fighter jets in action.

“These raids demonstrate the growing capacity of our armed forces to hunt down and liquidate terrorists,” it added.

Iraq declared victory in December against IS, which launched a sweeping offensive in 2014 and at one point controlled a third of the country.

The jihadists still control pockets of desert along the border with Syria, where Iraq had already carried out limited raids against IS before Thursday’s strike.

