Any guesses? This country's natural landscape may be given ‘human rights'

Ireland could become the first country in the European Union to include rights of nature into its national constitution as the Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action recommended the government to advance a referendum on protecting biodiversity. With this, nature in the country would get rights comparable to those of people. Ireland: The move would see nature bestowed with rights comparable to those of people.(AFP)

What does this move mean?

The decision will come after a movement which has grown in recent years- the Rights of Nature movement which seeks to have elements of nature, such as trees, mountains and rivers, recognised as entities with rights. It also recognises the right of any person or organisation to defend, protect and enforce those rights on behalf of nature.

The Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights appeared before the Joint Committee in October to testify about why the rights of nature needed to be recognised, as per BBC. The team was supported by Dr Peter Doran of the Queen's University Belfast School of Law.

Executive director Mari Margil welcomed the committee's recommendation, saying, "We congratulate chairperson Brian Leddin and the Joint Committee for its work and taking this important step forward toward enshrining the rights of nature within Ireland's constitution. Further, we look forward to the government and parliament's next steps to protect the rights of nature, and offer whatever assistance we can in this process."

Additionally, senior counsel Thomas Linzey said that direct citizen involvement was "essential" to protect the natural environment.

What happens next and when will the move be applicable?

If the Irish parliament puts forward a national referendum on the rights of nature and it is approved by the people, Ireland would be the first country within the European Union to make such a right part of its national constitution.

Have other countries done the same?

New Zealand has granted legal personhood to the Whanganui River. Countries in South America have also made similar declarations.